Fort McCoy personnel support December 2025 meeting at local chamber of commerce

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, talks with members of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce during their December meeting on Dec. 10, 2025, in Sparta, Wis.

Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy and another installation member participated in the Dec. 10 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce as post representatives.



During the meeting, the Fort McCoy representatives provided an update about news at the installation as well as answered questions from the chamber leaders and members.



The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce regularly works with and supports Fort McCoy in numerous events throughout the year. The relationship between the city and the post goes back more than a century as Fort McCoy’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy, was also from Sparta.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



It’s also possibly important for community leaders to hear from the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024.



A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees.



Approximately 66 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County, including Sparta. The total FY 2024 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $270.4 million.





Fort McCoy will continue to support these monthly meetings as well as other community events and meetings.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



