104th Fighter Wing Flies into the Future with a New Commander and F-35 Conversion Underway

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA – The 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard welcomed a new commander in a change of command ceremony held at Barnes Air National Guard Base on Saturday, December 6th. Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass assumed command of the 104 Fighter Wing from Col. David ‘Moon’ Halasi-Kun.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Col. Halasi-Kun, who has been an outstanding leader and exceptional wing commander over the past three years. He was a superb pilot, and it was truly a pleasure to have flown with him,” Glass said. “I am incredibly excited to take on the role of wing commander with the 104th Fighter Wing and bring them into the future as we transition to the F-35.”



In his new position, Glass will take charge of more than 1,000 military and civilian personnel of the Massachusetts Air National Guard during an unprecedented time, as the 104th transitions from flying the F-15 Eagle to the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth generation fighter.



“I have been fortunate enough to be mentored by some of the best officers in the Air Force. The time and effort they have provided me is why I am here today,” Glass said.



Outgoing wing commander Halasi-Kun, who will next serve as the Air Component Commander, reflected on his time leading the 104th Fighter Wing.



“It has been an honor to lead this wing through such transformative years and to have witnessed the dedication and professionalism put forth every day by each and every Barnestormer,” Halasi-Kun said. “I am proud to see new leadership step forward, and I am eager to see what the future holds for this wing.”



The change of command is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the seamless transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility from one commanding officer to another, reinforcing the continuity of mission and trust within the unit. Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, presided over the ceremony, transferring command from Halasi-Kun to Glass.



“The commander sets the tone, and Col. Halasi-Kun set it at the highest level,” Keefe said. “His effectiveness, dedication, and drive have strengthened the 104th and prepared it for the future. As Col. Glass steps into command, I am confident he will not only maintain that momentum, but also elevate it, guiding the wing with the same commitment to excellence our mission demands.”



Glass joined the Air Force in 2003 after graduating from the Air Force Academy. He became an F-15 pilot and served as an aircraft commander, instructor pilot, Weapons School instructor, commander of the 131st Fighter Squadron, 104th Operations Group, and most recently, as the 104th Fighter Wing deputy wing commander prior to assuming command of the wing. He has accumulated more than 2800 flying hours and served during operations ENDURING FREEDOM, ATLANTIC RESOLVE, and NOBLE EAGLE.



“The 104th has a simple mission: provide combat ready forces for Combatant Commanders at a time and place of their choosing,” Glass said. “My goals are to make the 104th combat ready in the F-35A, deploy or mobilize as directed, execute the commander’s intent and come home safely.”