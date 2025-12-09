Future Sailor Supports Future Officers, Building Helmets for Army/Navy Game Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Dec. 13, 2025, the Navy Midshipmen face off against the Army Black Knights in the annual football rivalry that goes back 126 years. This year, the players will be protected by helmets built by a future Sailor.



Tyler Cabell, 26, is a native of San Diego but has claimed northeastern Ohio as home since the beginning of his senior year of high school more than eight years ago. Last October, while working for Riddel, a major sports safety equipment maker, Cabell enlisted in the Navy, following a dream he has had since he was in middle school.



“It's been a long-time professional goal of mine,” Cabell said. “A lot of my family have been in the Navy. Now I'm taking the steps to change my life for the better and achieve not only a professional but a personal goal of mine and I'm not looking back.”



Cabell is enlisting in the Navy under the advanced electronics/computer field, a program designed for enlisted personnel interested in pursuing careers in electronics and computer systems within the Navy.



“I have a very strong interest with football. It's kind of cool to see the back end of a sport, you know, everything being made and processed,” Cabell said. “I’m happy where I work but I am excited to be starting a career in the Navy.”



According to the Riddell website, more than one million helmets make their way through the doors of Riddell every year. This year, Cabell was there to help roll out the Navy’s helmets for the upcoming rivalry game, a helmet honoring the origin story of the Navy.

According to the Naval Academy Athletic Association, the goal for this year’s Navy uniform is to combine the history of the U.S. Navy, its six original frigates, and to honor the 250th Anniversary of the United States Navy.



“It's a very surreal feeling to protect these players, this future [officers],” Cabell said about working at Riddel and enlisting in the Navy. “It's like a full circle moment; I’m producing something that's going to be worn in the game for the branch of service I’m joining. Go Navy! Beat Army!”



The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen will face off in the 126th Army-Navy Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 13, 2025, at 3 p.m. Eastern.