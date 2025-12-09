Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCU accreditation affirmed through SACSCOC

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANITCO, Va. – U.S. Marine Corps Education Command and Marine Corps University is proud to announce that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has reaffirmed MCU's institutional accreditation following a comprehensive review.

    The reaffirmation confirms that Marine Corps University continues to meet the rigorous standards of quality and effectiveness established by SACSCOC in areas such as student learning and assessment, rigorous and comprehensive academic programs, faculty qualifications, student support, and continuous improvement. This milestone underscores the Marine Corps’ commitment to providing world-class, outcomes-based professional military education to Marines, other U.S. service members, government civilians, and international partners.

    For more information about Marine Corps University and its accredited programs, please visit www.usmcu.edu.

