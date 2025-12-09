Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Part 2

    2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy

    The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11,

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Part 2

    The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis.

    The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks.

    Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation.

    Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., Canadian Pacific officials said.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

