Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train toured Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, 2025, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks. Professional musicians played free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Photo Story: 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Part 2 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis.



The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks.



Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation.



Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., Canadian Pacific officials said.



