FRCSW Kaneohe Bay: Exceeding Expectations Amidst Adversity

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) site at Kaneohe Bay (KBay) provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. They support operational readiness by ensuring aircraft are mission-capable and safe. The site has delivered outstanding results, consistently meeting and exceeding production goals critical to the Navy’s mission, demonstrating resilience and adaptability despite navigating workforce challenges. The unique partnership between KBay and the FRCSW main location at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) in San Diego has proven pivotal in overcoming personnel and resource constraints and ensuring continued success. The KBay site plays a crucial role in maintaining Navy and Marine Corps aviation assets, performing Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) work on the V-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 24 (MAG 24) squadrons VMM-268 and VMM-363. Additionally, the site is responsible for PMI work on H-60 Romeo helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37), also stationed at Kaneohe Bay. This makes KBay the Navy’s only site to handle both H-60 and V-22 PMI workload, underscoring its strategic importance. Annually the site typically completes maintenance work on seven aircraft, with eight scheduled for FY26. Their efficiency has not only met but surpassed expectations. A standout example includes completing a V-22 Osprey PMI in just 134 days, well ahead of the 170-day scheduled turnaround time (TAT). Likewise, one of the most recent H-60 Romeo’s was completed in 89 days, under a 135-day schedule, a remarkable 34% ahead of schedule. This has not occurred in an idealized vacuum; the site has faced extraordinary challenges. Originally staffed with eight mechanics, five were reassigned through the Defense Reductions Program, another left for the private sector, and the site was unable to obtain replacements. This resulted in only two mechanics available to maintain the aircraft, a staggering 66% reduction in personnel, yet the team was still able to outperform requirements. How did they sustain and even accelerate production under such constraints?

Support from FRCSW Headquarters in San Diego : The FRCSW headquarters at NAS North Island played a critical role by sending temporary duty (TDY) personnel, including mechanics, sheet metal workers, electricians, and painters, to Kaneohe Bay. This cross-site teamwork allowed KBay to handle workload spikes and fill skill gaps effectively.

Dedication and Tenacity: KBay personnel demonstrated extraordinary commitment and internal drive, working efficiently and collaboratively to keep aircraft moving through the maintenance pipeline despite the challenges faced.

Teamwork Across Trades: Sheet metal workers stepped beyond their usual scope to assist mechanics, when the tool room coordinator position was lost, painter Braxton Santos stepped up to keep the pipeline flowing and the team ensures all tasks met rigorous safety and quality standards while adhering to tight schedules.

Leadership and Coordination: From artisans to senior leaders, including site Supervisor Troy Lankerd, who took on his first FRCSW supervisory role with great success. Leadership was pivotal in supporting site efforts, streamlining processes and maintaining morale.

Innovative Process Improvements: The team utilized efficiency reports to eliminate waste and enable concurrent workflows, reducing bottlenecks and maximizing productivity.

Completing the V-22 PMI event in just 134 days on a 170-day schedule was one of the more remarkable highlights. Included in this effort were major repairs like longeron changes and corrosion treatment. This was done all while managing disruptions caused by tsunami warnings in Hawaii that interrupted services and closed facilities. The painters sent from North Island contributed significantly by front-loading paint work, ensuring no delays during critical phases. Even after two painters returned to their home base, the remaining four continued supporting KBay’s efforts, a testament to the strength of this inter-site collaboration.

Constant communication between KBay and North Island, from leadership down to the artisans on the hangar floor has been instrumental. Daily meetings and ongoing dialogue about parts, equipment, and personnel ensure issues are proactively addressed. Sandra Meeks, KBay’s Production Controller, has been a linchpin in this effort, managing the duties of two positions simultaneously for six months, coordinating parts requisitions, and expediting logistics with unwavering dedication.

The “Ohana” culture, a sense of family and unity, permeates the site, driving everyone to chip in and succeed together as a team. Steve Prosser, KBay site lead, attributes much of the team’s success to this collaborative spirit and effective communication.

“I was on the other side of this effort when in the military so I carry what my expectations were as the receiver of the work into my position now as the provider. I want to ensure we provide what the Sailors and Marines need.” he said.

This mindset of empathy and accountability resonates throughout the team.

At its core, personnel at the KBay site understand the gravity of their mission: every aircraft they maintain supports the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps in defending the nation.

“When we go to work, we know we’re here for something bigger than ourselves. We’re giving the warfighter the tools they need to succeed.” - Epifano “Epi” Echavez FRCSW KBay Production Manager

The FRCSW Kaneohe Bay site exemplifies resilience, teamwork, and dedication. Supported strongly by the main FRCSW headquarters in San Diego, they have overcome significant challenges to deliver critical aviation assets efficiently and safely. Their success is a testament to the Navy’s core values and the unwavering commitment of every individual involved. FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!