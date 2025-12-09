95th Wing hosts AFGSC, 8th Air Force leadership Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Aiello, AFGSC command chief, and Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, visited the 95th Wing to learn more about the unit’s mission and recognize Airmen, Dec. 4, 2025.



The engagement marked the first time both commanders visited the 95th Wing since assuming their respective commands in November.



The Eighth Air Force is responsible for the service’s bomber force and airborne nuclear command and control assets while the mission of AFGSC is to provide strategic deterrence, global strike capability, and combat support to U.S. Strategic Command and other geographic combatant commands.



The 95th Wing provides aircrew, operators and maintenance personnel for nuclear command, control and communications platforms enabling the National Command Authority survivable, real-time strategic assessment and global strike capabilities.



“The nuclear triad is the bedrock of our Nation’s defense,” said Davis. “The NC3 capabilities and platforms provided by the Airmen of the 95th Wing are critical to maintaining connectivity between the President and fielded forces, no matter the circumstances.”



During the visit, the senior leaders toured an E-4B Nightwatch to see firsthand how the men and women of the National Airborne Operations Center currently support the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of War and the Joint Chiefs of Staff while also preparing to receive the Survivable Airborne Operations Center.



The replacement, announced in April 2024, will replace the E-4B, an aging 1970s-era aircraft, as it approaches the end of service life. The SAOC mission systems will consist of modern communications subsystem, networks subsystem, and advanced C2 subsystems.



The leaders also toured the 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron and the 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to learn more about the Airmen who train aircrew for the NAOC mission and the ones responsible for maintaining the E-4B.



“The Airmen of the Mighty Eighth are essential to our Nation’s defense and deterrence strategy,” said Neuman. “We remain committed to securing peace through strength. From our bomber forces to the aircrew of the E-4B who are constantly maintaining the watch and supporting our Nation’s senior leaders, thank you for your dedication to defending our Nation every day.”



The visit concluded with mission briefings provided to commanders from the 595th Strategic Communication Squadron, the Network Operations Center, the Security Operations Center and the Strategic Automated Command and Control Center.