The 81st OSF: Supporting the mission in the air and on the ground Your browser does not support the audio element.

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Whether it's monitoring tropical storm patterns or addressing safety hazards on the flight line, operational support flights are critical to keeping an installation’s flying mission running smoothly and successfully.



At Keesler, although assigned to the 81st Training Wing, the 81st Operational Support Flight plays a vital role in enhancing the 403rd Wing’s mission capabilities by providing essential airfield and air traffic support.



“Because of our position, we’re the only base to support the Hurricane Hunters, who provide weather and emergency information to over 52 million people along the coast,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Caruso, 81st OSF radar, airfield and weather systems technician. “We also support the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and the 815th Airlift Squadron.”



Under the 81st OSF, air traffic controllers manage the flow of aviation activity in the air as well as on the ground. They issue clearances, provide instructions on routes, coordinate take-offs and landings and assist aircraft during bad weather to keep flights on schedule while preventing collisions.



Airfield management oversees conditions of the flightline to ensure it remains fully operational. Through routine maintenance and inspections, emergency response capabilities, wildlife deterrence and enforcement of ground operations and driving protocols, the section preserves operational efficiency for aircraft.



Other sections of the 81st OSF include RAWS, where technicians maintain and troubleshoot navigational and communication equipment around the airfield. Forecasters from the weather section monitor and provide meteorological data to the 53rd WRS, helping facilitate mission planning and assisting pilots in avoiding unnecessary hazards when flying into storms.



“One of the unique aspects of our mission is that, unlike other bases, we run 24-hour operations,” said Caruso. “If the Hurricane Hunters are performing nighttime operations, we can immediately open the airfield and weather tower to make it happen.”



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Hutto, 81st OSF air traffic controller, added that the 81st OSF works with other host units as well. When the 815th AS conducts bundle drops, the flight will work with the 81st Security Forces Squadron to block sections of the I-81 track and the adjacent road to protect pedestrians and drivers from the drop zone.



The unit can additionally support Keesler’s training mission by leveraging its facilities to enhance the training of non-prior service Airmen.



“We do a lot of immersion tours for Airmen assigned to the 334th TRS and 335th Training Squadron because most of the career fields from those squadrons are incorporated here at the 81st OSF, allowing us to give them a real-world look into what we do and what their career may entail,” said Caruso. “Airmen can also receive hands-on training through the flight while waiting to ship to their first duty station, so they can become even more prepared for their careers when they arrive at their unit.”



By supporting the 403rd Wing's mission over airlift forces and supplementing the 81st TRW’s mission of forging the nation’s warriors, the 81st OSF enhances the resilience of both units by ensuring mission-critical capabilities are met while fostering the development of a versatile and prepared force.