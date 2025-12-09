Photo By Cpl. Marc Ramirez | Members of the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) conducted a 5-mile espirit- de-...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Marc Ramirez | Members of the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) conducted a 5-mile espirit- de- corps holiday Toy/Food drive ruck march at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. Soldiers marched to the Fort Bragg Armed Services YMCA, ASYMCA, with rucks full of food and presents. These donations are provided to local military families during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Marc Ramirez) see less | View Image Page

1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) Delivers Holiday Cheer Across Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg, NC. – In a heartfelt display of community spirit, service members from the 1st Special Forces Command (AIRBORNE) participated in a ruck march today, delivering donations to the Armed Services YMCA in celebration of the Christmas season.

Before sunrise over Fort Bragg, more than 50 soldiers donned their rucksacks filled with donations of unwrapped toys, games and non-perishable foods. As they marched through the installation, the soldiers demonstrated their commitment to not only serving their country but also supporting their local community.

“Here at the Armed Services YMCA, serving military families is an honor,” said Ms. Katrina Somers, Family Services Director at the ASYMCA – Fort Bragg. “Every day, our goal is to create consistency, comfort and connection for families who sacrifice so much.”

The toys and food will be made available at the YMCA Thrift Center to military families in need, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a festive holiday season. “Thanks to the generosity and support of our community, we’re able to provide essential resources, and these donations help ensure that every family we serve feels seen, supported and valued,” added Ms. Somers.

Before stepping off on the 5-mile trek, the formation was motivated by remarks from Command Sgt. Maj. Lionel Strong, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Special Forces Command. “I grew up around Picatinny Arsenal with a single mom and the youngest of four kids, where she worked two and sometimes three jobs to make ends meet, so a lot of years most or all of our Christmas presents came from the Angel tree from soldiers,” said Strong. “I look back now and I think part of the reason I’m here in the Army is because of the impact of the generosity of those soldiers, and now we get to pass that on to even more kids today.”

The 1st Special Forces Command remains committed to fostering a spirit of giving during the holiday season and beyond, exemplifying the Army’s value of selfless service and a dedication to community partnership. -30-