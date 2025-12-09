Operation Service donates Christmas trees to veterans on Joint Base Cape Cod

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | Mike and Joe Firmani, Operation Service founders and volunteers, prepare a tree for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | Mike and Joe Firmani, Operation Service founders and volunteers, prepare a tree for a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Massachusetts, Dec. 6, 2025. Operation Service visited Otis ANGB to conduct its annual “Trees for Soldiers” program, in which the nonprofit organization donates trees to veterans and active duty service members during the holiday season. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

Operation Service, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, delivered dozens of free Christmas trees to service members on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Dec. 6, 2025, as part of its annual “Trees for Soldiers” program.

Volunteers from Operation Service joined members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base to distribute trees at no cost to local veterans; Airmen and Soldiers of the Massachusetts National Guard; and active-duty members of the Space Force and Coast Guard. To date, the organization has donated more than 1,000 trees to local veterans, a milestone made possible through sustained community support.

Mike and Joe Firmani, who launched Operation Service and continue to guide its volunteer efforts, helped prepare the trees during the visit. The program’s roots go back to 2010, when the Firmani family and the Gardeners Spot in Leominster donated a few Christmas trees to local veterans and military families with deployed loved ones. The experience revealed just how meaningful such support could be. According to the organization, hearing from families on tight budgets and watching veterans light up when told there was “no charge” inspired the Firmanis to continue. Since then, “Trees for Soldiers” has grown exponentially each year.

“It’s only with the help of a dedicated team like the 102nd Intelligence Wing that the program continues to grow,” said Joe Firmani. “Our visit to Otis ANGB allows us to say thank you to more of the brave men and women who serve our country so proudly.”

Capt. Bill Peterson of the 102nd Intelligence Wing noted that the partnership with Operation Service strengthens bonds throughout the military community.

“The relationship we built with Operation Service has enabled the 102nd IW to show our Airmen that not only does Wing leadership care about them, but so does their greater community,” Peterson said. “Everyone benefits when we come together to form community partnerships like this one. Speaking for myself, being part of a team that handed out 77 trees made a huge impact on my morale and gave me the holiday spirit we all love to enjoy.”