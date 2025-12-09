Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Maj. Anthony Niederriter (top left) and Maj. Matthew Waller (top right), both 911th...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Maj. Anthony Niederriter (top left) and Maj. Matthew Waller (top right), both 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron mental health nurses, pose for a photo with their behavioral health team during Operation Healthy Ellwood on Aug. 1, 2025. Over the course of the 10-day mission, these Reserve Airmen served 193 individuals by providing mental health assessments, crisis intervention and wellness education to residents who often lack access to specialized care. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Steel Airmen deliver critical mental health care during Operation Healthy Ellwood Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two mental health nurses from the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron provided vital behavioral health support to the Ellwood City community during “Operation Healthy Ellwood,” an Innovative Readiness Training mission held July 23 to Aug. 1, 2025. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while supporting the needs of the American public.



Over the course of the 10-day mission, Maj. Matthew J. Waller and Maj. Anthony Niederriter, both 911th ASTS mental health nurses, contributed to serving 193 individuals by offering mental health assessments, crisis intervention and wellness education to residents who often lack access to specialized care.



“It was a great experience,” said Waller. “By integrating behavioral health with other medical services, the mission addressed both physical and mental wellbeing. Which is interconnected to overall health outcomes.”



As a Master Resiliency Trainer, Waller was selected by Col. Nicole Hurley, Air Force Reserve Command command nurse, to serve as the officer in charge of the Behavioral Health Flight. He participated in mission planning and supported operations in Ellwood City from July 20 to Aug. 3, 2025, with Niederriter joining shortly after. Their work was part of a broader joint-service effort that brought together more than 160 military medical professionals from four branches and 33 units to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, veterinary and mental health services.



Five years ago, the local hospital closed in Ellwood City, forcing residents to travel elsewhere for urgent medical care. Seeing an opportunity to not only train Reserve Airmen but also directly impact the welfare and health of those she swore an oath to protect, Hurley led the charge in planning the initiative.



“We’ve been working on this mission for two years,” Hurley said. “You have an idea of what it will be like, but then you see all of these amazing people doing such great things for the community, and I’m just happy to be here to witness it.”



This summer, Operation Healthy Ellwood was staged at Lincoln High School, transforming the campus into a fully functional clinic. The mission saved the community more than $1.2 million in fair market value after service members evaluated more than 2,400 patients. Services included medical exams and school and sports physicals, behavioral health care, dental exams, oral X-rays, fillings, extractions, vision screenings, prescriptions and on-site eyeglass fabrication. Veterinary exams and health education resources were also offered, ensuring care extended beyond immediate treatment.



Beyond direct patient care, Operation Healthy Ellwood served as a training platform for military personnel and local health care students. Formal training classes enhanced provider skills while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange between military and civilian health care professionals, focusing on clinical skills development, operational readiness and cross-training opportunities. Health care personnel gained experience managing diverse patient populations and clinical presentations, improving diagnostic and treatment capabilities in resource-constrained environments.



Additionally, on the evening of July 29, the operation shifted from patient care to high-intensity training as military personnel joined local emergency services for a mass casualty incident exercise. From 6 to 8 p.m., participants navigated simulated casualties, emergency triage and multi-agency coordination along a section of Lawrence Avenue closed for the event. The scenario incorporated sirens, high-fidelity casualty manikins and role-players with simulated injuries to create a realistic environment.



Waller said that during the exercise, he and his team of four stayed in the fight by supporting responders, ensuring effective communication under pressure and maintaining order in a chaotic, deployment-like setting.

IRT missions provide hands-on training that allows service members to refine mission-essential skills in complex, real-world environments.



Participants complete real tasks from cradle to grave rather than simulated scenarios common in traditional exercises, allowing them to gain practical experience that translates directly to deployment readiness. These missions also create leadership opportunities for junior officers and enlisted personnel in a joint environment while fostering esprit de corps across services.



For the 911th ASTS, Operation Healthy Ellwood reinforced that mental health care is as mission-critical as physical medicine. The two Steel Airmen left Ellwood City having strengthened both their readiness and interagency partnerships while providing compassionate care to nearly 200 individuals in need.