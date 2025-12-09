2025 EUROPE BEST MEDIC COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Photo By Kirk Frady | LANDSTUHL, Germany - Medical Readiness Command, Europe is proud to announce the...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | LANDSTUHL, Germany - Medical Readiness Command, Europe is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition held Dec. 9-12 at Breitenwald Range, Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB) local training area and Baumholder Kaserne. The 1st Place (overall) winners representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa were: 1st Lt. Donovan Hinton - 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pfc. William Shapley – 2nd Cavalry Regiment see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany - Medical Readiness Command, Europe is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition held Dec. 9-12 at Breitenwald Range, Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB) local training area and Baumholder Kaserne. The winners were announced during a ceremony held Dec. 12 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Heaton Auditorium.

The 1st Place (overall) winners representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa were: 1st Lt. Donovan Hinton - 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pfc. William Shapley – 2nd Cavalry Regiment

The 2nd Place winners representing Medical Readiness Command, Europe, were: 1st Lt. Taylor Cadenhead – MEDDAC-Bavaria Sgt. Augustus Boyd – MEDDAC-Bavaria

The rigorous 4-day competition pushed the competitors to their limits, testing their physical and mental stamina as well as their tactical medical expertise and Soldiers’ skills. The rigorous competition forced the competitors to demonstrate their expertise and skill in a variety of tasks to include combat water survival swim training, the expert physical fitness assessment, a foot march, weapons qualification and stress shoots with the M4A1 carbine, tactical combat casualty care, prolonged casualty care, a written test, aid station operations and day and night land navigation.

The winners of this competition will go on to represent their organizations in the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Best Medic Competition that will be held at Fort Sam Houston, Texas in February 2026.