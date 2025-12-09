Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwaiti-led Exercise Enhances Combined Counter-Drone Capabilities

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. forces participate in a live fire involving Patriot missile launches during...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. forces completed a high-end, advanced counter-drone exercise in Kuwait with international partners, Dec. 12.

    Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. Forces focused on enhancing interoperability to detect, track, and engage drones through a layered air defense architecture.

    “This exercise was a major achievement by Kuwait and reinforced our collective commitment to regional security,” said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Sean M. Salene, performing the duties of deputy commander for U.S. Central Command.

    During the exercise, Salene attended a live-fire event involving Patriot missile launches alongside Kuwait Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Shariaan, and other senior leaders from Kuwait and across the region.

    The exercise brought together subject-matter experts from participating countries to expand technical exchanges and advance regional understanding of counter-drone tactics and systems.

    “Training with our international teammates during exercises like Sky Shield is essential to building our collective capabilities,” said Salene.

    Exercise Sky Shield is a premier annual training event on air defense. This year’s exercise was hosted at the Udari Range Complex.

