NATO Force Integration conducts school project in Lithuania

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO Allies take a group photo with Lithuanian high schoolers, Dec. 10, 2025, on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. U.S Army Soldiers partnered with NATO Allies to conduct the NATO Force Integration School Project, a community relations program that allowed the community to understand the U.S. Army's role in Lithuania. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

PABRADE, Lithuania – The U.S. Army fostered a sense of community and continued partnership with Lithuania as Soldiers from 407th Civil Affairs Battalion and 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division partnered with NATO Allies to conduct the NATO Force Integration School Project, Dec. 10, 2025, on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania.

The NATO Force Integration Unit in Lithuania is primarily responsible for facilitation of rapid response elements and coordination between the Lithuania Armed Forces and multinational NATO forces. This community event was phase two of a three-phase school engagement project and allowed the community to understand the U.S. Army’s role in Lithuania.

“We just want to make sure that they have a good opportunity to understand why we’re here, which is to support them,” said Cpt. Jared Berken, Team Chief of Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion.

Together, the 1-12th Cavalry Regiment and Team 722 organized a static display event with military equipment and vehicles to let high schoolers learn about both the U.S. Army and NATO Allies. The students were able to have genuine interactions with Soldiers and get hands-on experience with the equipment.

Berken also expressed that they participate in this engagement project because the high schoolers are the future and will soon be attending university, entering the workforce, or even joining the military.

“This partnership helps the U.S. Army in Lithuania by showcasing our resolve,” said Berken. “It’s a perfect opportunity for us in civil affairs and us as the U.S. Army as a whole, to work with our NATO partners and demonstrate that we want to work together.”

The event provided the U.S. Army and NATO Allies with the opportunity to connect with the local community, and each interaction allowed the Soldiers to share stories, culture, and experiences. The engagement underscored that both the U.S. Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces are dedicated to maintaining safety and security in the region.

“We share the same goals of keeping people safe and free,” said Sgt. 1st Class Clayton Hildebrandt, Team Sgt. of Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion. “When we train and work together, we make each other stronger. We already know we can count on each other.”