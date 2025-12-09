Navy Launches Second Unmanned Patrol Squadron, Boosting Maritime Surveillance Capabilities

Courtesy Photo | OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Nov. 13, 2025) - Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 11 conducts an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Nov. 13, 2025) - Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 11 conducts an establishment and assumption of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Nov. 13, 2025. The mission of VUP-11 is to employ the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial system to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), distributing valuable and time-critical intelligence to Combatant and Fleet Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gray Gibson) see less | View Image Page

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Nov. 13, 2025) - The U.S. Navy advanced its unmanned aerial capabilities by establishing Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 11 on Nov. 13, 2025. The formation of VUP-11 marks the Navy's second operational MQ-4C Triton squadron, solidifying the platform's role in maritime patrol and reconnaissance.

The “Dark Horses” of VUP-11, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash., will operate under Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10.

The MQ-4C Triton is a high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) designed for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Building upon the Air Force's RQ-4 Global Hawk, the Triton has enhanced maritime capabilities with persistent airborne capabilities. Currently deployed and operating globally, the MQ-4C represents the Navy's commitment to advanced unmanned technology and serves as a crucial component of the fleet's airborne ISR capabilities. It works in tandem with the P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft in support of the mission of the maritime patrol and reconnaissance force (MPRF).

“The establishment of a new Naval Aviation squadron is a rare and exciting event," said Cmdr. Brandon Pierce, who will lead VUP-11 as its commanding officer. "The continued growth of the Triton community underscores its critical role in supporting fleet and combatant commanders. Our Sailors possess incredible technical expertise, which will only grow as the program matures."

“The MQ-4C program extends the reach and lethality of our joint force.” said Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group Pacific, who presided over the ceremony. “Our North Star is simple: Triton will be the airborne ISR platform of choice. The standup of VUP-11 accelerates us towards that goal.”

The squadron's designation, “11,” is a deliberate tribute to the legacy of the “Proud Pegasus” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 11. Though VP-11 was deactivated in 1997, it left behind a remarkable legacy within the MPRF, operating across eight airframes and accumulating hundreds of thousands of flight hours over nearly 50 years.

"The Dark Horse name and insignia connect us to the successes of VP-11 Proud Pegasus, while also acknowledging the contributions of Sailors transitioning from the VQ-1 World Watchers, which sun-downed in March,” Cmdr. Nathen Whisler, VUP-11’s executive officer, added. “As we begin to create our own legacy, we recognize that we stand upon the shoulders of giants and are building upon the foundation laid by those who came before us."

The establishment of VUP-11 signifies the Navy's continued investment in advanced technology and its commitment to maintaining a strong maritime presence through enhanced intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities. Their mission is to employ the MQ-4C Triton aircraft to provide persistent ISR, distributing valuable and time-critical intelligence to Combatant and Fleet Commanders.