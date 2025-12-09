Shoulder to Shoulder: Norwegian Foot March Honors the 84th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — On Dec. 6, 2025, service members from across the U.S. Armed...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — On Dec. 6, 2025, service members from across the U.S. Armed Forces came together in a powerful demonstration of unity, discipline, and joint readiness during the Norwegian Foot March, hosted by the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) at Camp Pendleton. Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and civilians stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the start line, taking on a challenge designed to test endurance, reveal character, and demonstrate teamwork. see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — On Dec. 6, 2025, service members from across the U.S. Armed Forces came together in a powerful demonstration of unity, discipline, and joint readiness during the Norwegian Foot March, hosted by the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) at Camp Pendleton. Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and civilians stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the start line, taking on a challenge designed to test endurance, reveal character, and demonstrate teamwork.

The Norwegian Foot March is a rigorous test of endurance and resilience. Participants are required to march 30 kilometers (approximately 18.6 miles) carrying a weighted rucksack—commonly 35 pounds for service members—while wearing standard combat boots or uniform footwear. The course traverses mixed terrain, including sandy trails, hills, and rugged coastal paths, challenging participants physically and mentally. Participants must also complete the march within a defined time standard that varies by age and gender — for example, male service members ages 18–34 must finish within 4 hours, 30 minutes, while female participants in the same age group must finish within 5 hours — adding an additional layer of challenge to this demanding endurance event. Along the way, participants must exhibit teamwork and mutual support, checking on one another, assisting injured or fatigued teammates, and ensuring no one falls behind. The march tests physical stamina, mental resilience, hydration management, and problem-solving, reinforcing the qualities of a resilient warrior and emphasizing that success depends on both individual grit and collective effort.

"The Norwegian Foot March is more than a physical challenge—it’s a living demonstration of joint readiness," said Lt. Col. Daniel Hernandez, commander of the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. "Seeing Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and civilians push through fatigue together reminds us that our strength comes from unity and commitment to each other."

The march emphasizes the Warrior Mindset and Warrior Ethos, core principles of Army leadership: always place the mission first, never accept defeat, never quit, and never leave a fallen comrade. Participants supported teammates, pushed through adversity, and crossed the finish line together.

"When I look across this formation—Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and civilians—it’s a true representation of how we fight, train, and succeed together," said Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Estrada, 419th CSSB. "Shoulder-to-shoulder, we accomplish the mission. That’s what joint readiness looks like in action. Today’s march also carries special significance as it falls on the eve of the 84th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Every branch rallied in defense of the nation on Dec. 7, 1941, setting a standard of courage, readiness, and sacrifice that continues to guide us today."

"It’s inspiring to see all the service members—Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, and civilians—come together for a common purpose," said Col. Henry Empeno, commander of the 653rd Regional Support Group rear detachment. "Events like this show the strength of joint operations and the dedication required to maintain readiness across all branches."

"Watching participants push through the course and support each other embodies the Warrior Ethos," said Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Rodriguez, command sergeant major of the 653rd Regional Support Group. "This march is a real‑world example of teamwork, resilience, and the commitment that keeps our force prepared for any mission."

The event’s success was made possible by the leadership team: Sgt. 1st Class Marina L. Ovalles, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Garrett J. McCormack, and Sgt. 1st Class Jesse L. Gonzalez, with additional support from Girl Scout Troop 2508, who assisted with water stations, logistics, and morale along the course. The event also benefited from the presence and guidance of 419th CSSB leadership, Lt. Col. Daniel Hernandez and Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Estrada, as well as the 653rd RSG leadership team, Col. Henry Empeno and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Rodriguez, who provided oversight, support, and coordination to ensure a safe and successful event.

"Watching this formation come together—shoulder-to-shoulder across every uniform—reminds me why I chose this profession," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Garrett J. McCormack. "The march challenges you, but it also shows what’s possible when we support one another."

"Every participant brought heart, grit, and determination to the course," said Sgt. 1st Class Marina L. Ovalles. "It’s incredible to see the warrior spirit alive in every step and every mile."

"The march isn’t just about finishing—it’s about showing resilience, leadership, and teamwork," said Sgt. 1st Class Jesse L. Gonzalez. "I’m proud of every person who made it across the line."

Support staff played a critical role in ensuring the event ran safely and efficiently, including logistics personnel, safety officers, volunteers, and a dedicated medic. Leaders acknowledged their efforts as essential to the success of the event.

While the focus remained on teamwork, exceptional individual performances were recognized:

Sgt. Hunter Hennings, USMC, Top Male Service Member – Overall — 3:14

Capt. Kimberly Espinal, USMC, Top Female Service Member – Overall — 4:29

Ms. Yesenia Galair, Civilian, Top Civilian – Overall — 4:14

"Crossing that finish line was tough, but knowing you have your team beside you makes all the difference," said Sgt. Hunter Hennings.

"The course challenged me mentally and physically, but it also showed the strength we have when we push together," said Capt. Kimberly Espinal.

"This march pushed me beyond my limits, but seeing all the service members supporting each other inspired me to keep going," said Ms. Yesenia Galair.

"Helping with the march gave our troop a chance to serve and see the dedication of our nation’s heroes up close," said a representative from Girl Scout Troop 2508. "It was amazing to be part of an event that honors teamwork and perseverance."

Every step taken on the course honored the service members who came before and reinforced the commitment, resilience, and shared purpose of today’s joint force. Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Estrada reminded participants: “Step off with pride, finish with purpose, and demonstrate the power of joint strength. No one finishes alone, and no one gets left behind.”

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Garrett J. McCormack, the battalion’s Maintenance Warrant Officer, was recognized for his years of dedicated service ensuring the readiness and operational capability of the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s vehicles, equipment, and sustainment systems. Following the march, he was honored with a farewell ceremony celebrating his leadership, mentorship, and tireless commitment to the battalion.

The 30K Norwegian Foot March concluded with a powerful demonstration of strength, unity, and joint readiness. 419th CSSB leadership presented Coins of Excellence to the first male, female, and civilian participants who completed the course within the official time standard—recognizing their exceptional performance and dedication. Following the awards, participants gathered for a group photo overlooking San Clemente Beach and the Pacific Ocean.

First In Service! – Always Ready. Vale!

About the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC): The 311th ESC is a U.S. Army Reserve command headquartered in Los Alamitos, California. Its mission is to provide operational and logistical support to joint and combined forces worldwide, ensuring mission readiness, sustainment, and support to Soldiers, civilians, and partner forces. The 311th ESC oversees multiple subordinate units, including the 419th CSSB, and plays a critical role in maintaining the Army Reserve’s operational and strategic capabilities.