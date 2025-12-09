Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The Commanding General for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Brig....... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The Commanding General for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, makes remarks during the command's 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 town hall Dec. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The event was hosted by Adams, alongside Clay Cole, deputy to the commanding general and and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, command sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

MICC leaders host 1st Quarter FY26 town hall JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (December 10, 2025) — The Mission and Installation Contracting Command hosted its 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 town hall Dec. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, bringing together more than 60 key leaders in person and nearly 800 employees virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The MICC command team — Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, commanding general; Clay Cole, deputy to the commanding general; and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, command sergeant major — led the session, which focused on priorities and mission intent heading into the new year.

In anticipation of Army guidance on organizational changes tied to the Army Transformation Initiative and Acquisition Transformation Strategy, Adams emphasized that the command’s enduring priorities remain People, Readiness, Execution and Transformation. He called for continued flexibility and resilience in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead as the Army continues to evolve to better meet the needs of the warfighter.

“We must, as contracting professionals, figure out ways to deliver capability more rapidly for our Army,” Adams said. “The MICC has a role to play in that—there is indirect support that we provide for all of these priorities for our Army.”

Throughout the session, leaders highlighted the command’s ongoing efforts to increase responsiveness, strengthen workforce development and align with service-wide modernization goals. Updates from brigade commanders and Field Directorate Office directors provided a snapshot of current operations, challenges and initiatives across the MICC enterprise. Staff sections — including G1 Personnel, G2/3/5/7 Operations and Contracting Operations — expanded on these updates with specific actions underway to enhance efficiency, standardization and mission execution. The command’s chief counsel also briefed attendees on recent policy updates issued by the Secretary of the Army, ensuring the workforce remains informed of current legal requirements and compliance expectations. The review aimed to help employees better understand the policy environment they operate within and the implications for contracting activities across the force.

The command also recognized employees marking significant federal service milestones, with honorees ranging from more than 25 years to an impressive 50 years of service. Adams noted that these employees’ long-term commitment reflects the strength, continuity and professionalism that underpin the MICC mission.

Maintaining its emphasis on transparency and open communication, the command team fielded questions submitted through the commander’s anonymous feedback tool as well as those raised during the live session. Leaders reiterated the importance of two-way communication and encouraged employees at all levels to stay engaged, ask questions and proactively share concerns. They also reaffirmed their commitment to holding quarterly town halls to keep the workforce informed and connected.

As the nearly one-and-a-half-hour town hall concluded, the command team thanked employees for their attendance, dedication and the critical role they play in supporting the Army mission. Adams shared multiple examples of mission partners who have expressed appreciation for the MICC’s support, reinforcing the tangible and intangible impact of the workforce’s efforts.

“Never mistake your proximity to the fight for your ability to influence it in a positive way,” Adams concluded.

MICC employees may watch the full town hall recording on the command’s internal SharePoint page.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.