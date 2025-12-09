U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District Deputy Commander Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District celebrated the promotion of Major Henry G. Harpen to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during a ceremony held Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at district headquarters.

The event was officiated by Colonel Kenneth P. Rockwell, Commander of the Chicago District, with LTC Harpen’s wife Paige Harpen, two children, and parents Dr. Martin Harpen and Mrs. Elenita Harpen in attendance.

LTC Harpen has served as the Deputy Commander of the Chicago District since July 2025, where he plays a central role in guiding the district’s civil works, construction, environmental restoration, navigation, and emergency management missions across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. In his position, he supports the commander in overseeing more than 500 military, civilian, and contract employees, ensuring safe, efficient, and resilient delivery of the district’s engineering programs.

“Today we recognize not only Henry’s dedication and professionalism, but also the impact he has already made on the Chicago District,” said COL Rockwell during the ceremony. “His leadership, character, and commitment to service embody the best of our officer corps. This promotion is well earned.”

During his tenure with the district, LTC Harpen has been instrumental in strengthening project delivery efforts, advancing interagency coordination, and enhancing the district’s engagement with local, state, and federal partners. His leadership has supported the Chicago District’s major civil works initiatives across the region, from flood risk management and stormwater improvements to ecosystem restoration and critical water infrastructure upgrades.

LTC Harpen expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and colleagues, noting that the honor reflects the collective support of those he has served alongside. “I am fortunate to work with an extraordinary team here in Chicago,” he said. “This district’s mission is vital to the communities we serve, and I am proud to continue that work.”

A native of Virginia, LTC Harpen commissioned into the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment in 2009 and has served in a variety of command and staff positions throughout his career, including assignments in Europe, southwest Asia, and across the continental United States. His experience spans engineer operations, project management, contingency response, and strategic planning.

LTC Harpen will continue serving as Deputy Commander, supporting the district’s expanding portfolio of work through 2026 and beyond.

For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, visit www.lrd.usace.army.mil.