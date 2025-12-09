DARPA’s FSHARP Program Manager visits NAMRU San Antonio, tours Research Laboratories

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON (Dec. 8, 2025) Research scientist Phylisia...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON (Dec. 8, 2025) Research scientist Phylisia Dimas, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with Dr. Jeremy Pamplin, program manager, Biological Technologies Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), on the Nikon Eclipse Ti2 confocal microscope utilized for the assessment of DARPA’s Fieldable Solutions for Hemorrhage with bio-Artificial Resuscitation Products (FSHARP) program’s novel synthetic blood product at the Battlefield Health & Trauma Research Institute. The FSHARP program works to develop a deployable, shelf-stable, universal whole blood substitute as a hemorrhage countermeasure to sustain injured warfighters in austere, pre-hospital settings. NAMRU San Antonio serves as the Independent Validation & Verification partner for the FSHARP program to perform laboratory testing for safety and efficacy. The confocal microscope can capture images of fixed and live tissue using magnifications from 4X to 60X at four different fluorescent filters. Other features include a controlled environmental chamber to perform live cell imaging, automation and software full of endless imaging and analysis tools. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, works alongside research partners in the civilian sphere, academia, industry, and other government agencies to drive support of the Department of War’s objectives for a lethal fighting force and ensures U.S. service members have access to the latest scientific advances. NAMRU San Antonio conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer/Released) see less | View Image Page

DARPA’s FSHARP Program Manager visits NAMRU San Antonio, tours Research Laboratories Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – Dr. Jeremy Pamplin, program manager, Biological Technologies Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), visited with leadership and research scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health & Trauma Research Institute, Dec. 8.



During his visit, Pamplin, a retired U.S. Army colonel, toured laboratories where research scientists, within the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine (CCC&OM) directorate, perform experiments that support the Independent Validation & Verification (IV&V) effort for DARPA’s Fieldable Solutions for Hemorrhage with bio-Artificial Resuscitation Products (FSHARP) program.



The FSHARP program is working to develop a deployable, shelf-stable, universal whole blood substitute as a hemorrhage countermeasure to sustain injured warfighters in austere, pre-hospital settings.



“We are honored to contribute NAMRU San Antonio’ rigorous verification and validation expertise to DARPA's groundbreaking FSHARP program, ensuring the reliability and effectiveness of this critical initiative,” said Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye. “We recognize the program's immense importance and are dedicated to providing objective assessments that strengthen its impact.”



The CCC&OM directorate, which includes subject matter experts in polytrauma, hematology, endotheliopathy and blood products testing, has been the IV&V partner for the FSHARP program for three years.



“NAMRU San Antonio is the best option for IV&V support for DARPA because we have a strong team of subject matter experts and the required capabilities to perform rigorous evaluation of blood and blood products for DARPA programs,” said Dr. Dao Ho, a research immunologist within CCC&OM. “Our long-standing experience in using trauma models and cell-based platforms allows us to provide the necessary verification of safety and efficacy of newly developed products for hemorrhage resuscitation in a battlefield scenario.”



NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, works alongside research partners in the civilian sphere, academia, industry, and other government agencies to drive support of the Department of War’s objectives for a lethal fighting force and ensures U.S. service members have access to the latest scientific advances.



NAMRU San Antonio conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.