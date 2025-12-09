Bonds built in dirt: MacDill Airmen lead Morocco mine action training

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – In the heat of the Moroccan desert surrounded by history-soaked soil still littered with remnants of war, a small group of Airmen kneel beside their Moroccan counterparts - not to lead, but to teach.

This desert classroom is the center of the Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) program, a U.S.-led effort to train partner nations in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD). Among those leading the mission are U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emilio Solis, Staff Sgt. Julian Venegas, and Staff Sgt. Todd Miller, EOD technicians assigned to the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron.

“The range of experience on our team makes us unique - we’ve all come from different units, missions and parts of the world,” said Solis, EOD team lead. “That variety gives us different ways of approaching problems, which helps us teach more effectively.”

With years of combined international experience, MacDill’s EOD team was a natural choice for the Morocco mission - a testament to MacDill's broader role in supporting global operations and strategic partnerships.

“MacDill is uniquely positioned to lead this effort because it sits at the intersection of global power and global reach,” said Miller. “ Housing AMC, CENTCOM and SOCOM, MacDill is one of the few bases directly connected to worldwide operations on a daily basis. When MacDill provides this training, our partners gain more than just a tactical skill set - they gain a direct link to the larger U.S. global mission.”

The HMA mission also serves as a cornerstone for strengthening U.S. alliances in the region.

“The U.S. involvement in HMA missions in Morocco strengthens our partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco by fostering trust, cooperation and interoperability,” said Venegas. “This relationship not only provides the United States with a reliable ally in a strategically important region but also contributes to deterring near-peer adversaries by demonstrating unity and shared commitment to regional stability.”

MacDill EOD technicians are not working alone. They joined U.S. Army EOD specialists in a collaborative effort to build partner expertise.

“The HMA mission is a joint-force effort,” said Venegas. “Our instructional teams are made up of four-man elements, typically composed of two Army and two Air Force instructors.”

Working side by side across branches, the teams demonstrate how shared purpose drives every EOD mission.

“This mission reinforces the core values of what EOD represents,” said Miller. “We constantly emphasize the importance of working as a cohesive unit - across branches, services, and nations - united by the mission of keeping others safe.”

That same sense of unity drives the team as they look to the future. Their work in Morocco has laid the groundwork for expanded humanitarian efforts abroad.

“Our team at MacDill has completed three Department of State and Africa partnership program missions in Morocco, all at the Phase Three Plus level,” said Venegas. “Moving forward, the plan is to transition into a more advisory and evaluative role with the Kingdom of Morocco while also exploring the possibility of expanding HMA missions to additional partner nations.”

Having dedicated five months this year, Morocco now has 19 certified soldiers for the safe demining of the previously war-scarred nation. For Solis and his team, the mission's success is not only measured in certifications - but in the ability to share knowledge with others.

“For me teaching really helps to reinforce my knowledge,” said Solis. “It challenges me to be able to understand my job well enough to articulate it to the students – many times, in more than one way and in more than one language.”

This being his first time leading a team in Morocco, it isn’t just another assignment for Solis, it’s a personal milestone, one that’s been years in the making.

“Five years ago, I got my first exposure to the HMA program, and I made it a goal to help lead one of these missions,” Solis said. “Spending the last year fulfilling that goal has been incredibly rewarding.”

His dedication to the program extends beyond individual achievement. While reaching personal goals has been meaningful, the true impact lies in the lasting partnerships being built through the initiative.

“Everything we teach has to be adaptable,” said Miller. “It’s not about showing off what we can do - it’s about helping them learn how to think critically, lead teams and make smart, safe decisions under pressure.”

The team carries this responsibility with a clear vision for long-term impact.

“Our goal is to stand up a self-sufficient Moroccan EOD program,” Solis said. “We’re not just teaching them how to do the job - we’re training the trainers. These are the people who will lead their own force for generations.”

Through the HMA program, MacDill’s EOD team is building more than technical skill - they are building trust, confidence and a shared vision for the future. Together with their Moroccan counterparts, they are ensuring that the lessons taught today will strengthen communities for generations to come.