CMCC Achieves Gaza Support Milestone, Welcomes More Partners

TAMPA, Fla. – This week, the main coordination hub for Gaza assistance achieved the milestone of facilitating movement for more than 30,000 trucks worth of humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Gaza.

Established Oct. 17, the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) achieved this milestone following five consecutive weeks of at least 4,200 truckloads of aid and goods entering Gaza. Additionally, the international staff expanded to include representatives from approximately 60 partner nations and organizations.

The CMCC is designed to support stabilization efforts in Gaza by coordinating the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into the densely populated 25-mile-long area.

“The CMCC’s integrated approach has proven essential in addressing complex challenges,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brad Hinson, who leads CMCC’s humanitarian assistance working group. “This central platform, where stakeholders can align priorities and resolve challenges in real time, enables us to increase the efficiency of humanitarian delivery and address urgent needs on the ground.”

Coordinated aid deliveries have included life-saving assistance such as food, shelter supplies, winter clothing, sanitation materials, and medical equipment. Humanitarian partners have also provided equipment for local bakeries to increase operations in Gaza.

Nearly 20 internationally supported bakeries are now able to produce more than 160,000 loaves of bread daily. Additionally, hot meal kitchens currently provide an estimated 1.6 million meals daily – a 140% increase since September.

“While there is more work ahead, the value of coordinated action is quite clear,” said Hinson. Debris removal remains a complex challenge in Gaza, which CMCC staff are working to address. Current estimates suggest more than 60 million tons of debris are spread across the Gaza Strip.

The coordination center’s engineering working group recently developed a map to better understand the scale and distribution of debris in different areas. The data-driven approach has enhanced international efforts for determining where to prioritize debris removal efforts.

CMCC staff also continue to focus on delivering humanitarian supplies needed for winter months and clearing unexploded ordnance along Gaza’s critical logistical corridors to improve safety.

Located in Kiryat Gat, Israel, the CMCC features an operations floor and meeting spaces that foster collaborative planning and enable personnel to monitor developments in Gaza in real-time.