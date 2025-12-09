Tree Planting Ceremony Marks NAS Pensacola’s Ongoing Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Leaders from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Naval Air...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Leaders from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATCC) and representatives from NAS Pensacola's Public Works Department (PWD) hold a Tree City USA flag in front of a newly planted live oak tree during a Dec. 11 tree planting ceremony on the installation. NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman, PWD and NATC representatives, planted the tree in recognition of NAS Pensacola's recertification in the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA program. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability and natural resource stewardship during a tree planting ceremony Dec. 11 as part of the installation’s recertification as a Tree City USA community. Service members from NAS Pensacola and the Naval Air Technical Training Center, civilian personnel and community partners gathered at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) onboard NAS Pensacola to take part in the event, which underscored the Navy’s ongoing dedication to conservation and to creating a greener, healthier environment for future generations. NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman spoke about the significance of the Tree City USA program and the installation’s pride in maintaining this designation. “NAS Pensacola is committed to protecting the natural resources entrusted to us,” Newman said. “Our Tree City USA recertification is more than a recognition. It reflects the dedication of our personnel and community partners who work daily to improve and preserve the environment. The trees planted today will stand as a symbol of that commitment for decades to come.” Tree City USA, a program founded by the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizes communities that meet high standards of urban forestry management. To maintain certification, communities must demonstrate continued investment in tree care, celebrate Arbor Day, and implement an effective tree management program. NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NAS Pensacola also serves as the Navy’s only installation in the Gulf with both a deep-water port and active airfield and also serves as a safe harbor for numerous U.S. Coast Guard and USNS ships during extreme weather situations.