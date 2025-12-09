Soldier Awarded International Athlete of the Year in Women’s Shotgun

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The International Shooting Sports Federation awarded Sgt. Samantha Simonton (third...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The International Shooting Sports Federation awarded Sgt. Samantha Simonton (third from left) of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit the 2025 Women’s Shotgun Athlete of the Year title during the World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, Qatar December 5. The winner of the ISSF Men’s Shotgun Athlete of the Year was fellow American, five-time Olympic Medalist, Vincent Hancock (second from left), who is a veteran of the USAMU Shotgun Team. ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo see less | View Image Page

The International Shooting Sports Federation awarded Sgt. Samantha Simonton of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit the 2025 Women’s Shotgun Athlete of the Year title during the World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, Qatar December 5.



ISSF Athlete of the Year Awards recognize the best male and female athletes competing on the international circuit in rifle, pistol and shotgun. All international athletes were eligible with votes coming in from “independent specialists from the ISSF Athletes’ Committee, Coaches Committee, and a selected panel of media,” according to the ISSF website.



After all the votes were in, the top five athletes in each category were selected for consideration in the Athlete of the Year categories. The top five female shotgun athletes who made the list, including Simonton, were Jiang Yiting (China), Mar Molne (Spain), Silvana Stanco (Italy), and Dania Vizzi (USA).



The ISSF touted Simonton’s consistency at major events for giving her a status equivalent to Team USA’s legendary Kim Rhode, a six-time Olympic Medal winner.



“Simonton laid claim to being [Rhode’s] natural successor in the stars and stripes in what has undoubtedly been her best year to date,” the ISSF stated on their website.



Simonton ended 2024 as an Olympic Alternate and two-time World Cup Gold Medal winner in Women’s Skeet. 2025 brought her the U.S. National Skeet title, three World Cup Silver Medals and a Gold World Championship Medal.

During her time on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, the Soldier says she has not only continued to hone her shooting skills, but her mental game as well.



“I've learned to be a better competitor and manage myself,” said Simonton.



The winner of the ISSF Men’s Shotgun Athlete of the Year was fellow American, five-time Olympic Medalist, Vincent Hancock, who is a veteran of the USAMU Shotgun Team.



Winning the Athlete of the Year award was a definite bonus, but Simonton said her main focus in Doha was competing. Simonton earned a spot into the Doha Final, winning the Silver Medal behind Yiting, who shot a perfect 36 hits in the new final format.



Adding another World Cup Medal and the Women’s Shotgun Athlete of the Year title to 2025 was a perfect way to end the year, Simonton said to ISSF reporters.



“This has been a great year. I’ve learned a lot this year, just about myself, even without the wins.”



USAMU Shotgun Team Chief, Sgt. 1st Class Seth Inman, said he was proud of Simonton’s accomplishments.



“Being named the ISSF Female Shotgun Athlete of the Year is a major achievement and a perfect way to cap off an outstanding season. I am looking forward to continued success in the lead up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.”