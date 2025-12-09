Fort Jackson kicked off the holidays with the annual tree lighting ceremony at MWR Central in the Solomon Center, Dec. 5. The weather may have relocated the event indoors but the holiday festivities continued including visits from a jolly red man and a grumpy green one.



It was also an opportunity to thank the community for their hard work.



“This evening we take the opportunity to recognize our military family, retirees, veterans and service members that do so much each and every day to support Fort Jackson and our mission,” said Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, a moment before he flipped a giant switch to light the Fort Jackson Christmas tree.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2025 Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:10 Story ID: 553932 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa comes to Fort Jackson, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.