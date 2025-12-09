Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa comes to Fort Jackson

    251205-A-ZN169-1272

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson kicked off the holidays with the annual tree lighting ceremony at MWR Central in the Solomon Center, Dec. 5. The weather may have relocated the event indoors but the holiday festivities continued including visits from a jolly red man and a grumpy green one.

    It was also an opportunity to thank the community for their hard work.

    “This evening we take the opportunity to recognize our military family, retirees, veterans and service members that do so much each and every day to support Fort Jackson and our mission,” said Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, a moment before he flipped a giant switch to light the Fort Jackson Christmas tree.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:10
    Story ID: 553932
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
