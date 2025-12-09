1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment cases colors at Marshall Army Airfield

Photo By Pfc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee | Lt. Col. Jon Ryder, former commander of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee | Lt. Col. Jon Ryder, former commander of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, delivers remarks during the Fighting Sixth’s inactivation ceremony Dec. 10, 2025 at Fort Riley. As part of the Army Transformation Initiative, the Army is inactivating its Air Cavalry Squadrons, including the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, in accordance with guidance from Headquarters, Department of the Army. Soldiers from 1-6 CAV will be transferred across Fort Riley to fill vacancies and increase operational readiness across the formation. Equipment is being transferred in the same fashion. see less | View Image Page

It was a bittersweet moment when Lt. Col. Jon Ryder and Command Sgt. Maj. Damir Hodzic placed a canvas sleeve over the colors of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment. During a ceremony held at King Field House, Dec. 10, 2025.

“Standing in front of you today is the oldest serving cavalry regiment in the United States Army,” said Col. Eric Megerdoomian, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. He lauded the 164-year history of the unit, the dedication of its soldiers, and the pride and esprit de corps they’ve carried throughout their past.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was retired Major Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, senior mentor for the Mission Command Training Program at Fort Leavenworth. Among his many assignments, Hibbard served as the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Commander and as a member of the 6th Cavalry Regiment.

Hibbard spoke on the many accolades the Fighting Sixth has received from Antietam and Gettysburg to Normandy and the Ardennes, the jungles of Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. “The only constant in the Army is change, everything is evolving and nothing is truly static,” he said, adding that adaptation is the name of the game.

He highlighted the metamorphosis of cavalry units, from horse mounted, to armored, to rotary wing, cavalry squadrons were present in every conflict the U.S. Army has fought in, “… providing rapid movement, reconnaissance, scouting, and shock attacks.”

As Ryder took to the podium to deliver his final remarks as commander of 1-6 CAV, he reflected on the solemn significance of casing the colors of the storied unit, while expressing confidence in the enduring legacy and future of the cavalry.

“The Fighting Sixth is a unit being deactivated during this time in our Army’s history, but you cannot case the cavalry mind set,” Ryder intoned. He spoke on the history and significance of the cavalry swag, the Stetson and Spurs, and what earning those tokens of achievement meant to the men and women who completed their spur rides. He signed off the net with confidence, knowing when America needs her cavalry units back, the Fighting Sixth will be ready.”

As part of the Army Transformation Initiative, the Army is inactivating its Air Cavalry Squadrons, including the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, in accordance with guidance from Headquarters, Department of the Army. Soldiers from 1-6 CAV will be transferred across Fort Riley to fill vacancies and increase operational readiness across the formation. Equipment is being transferred in the same fashion.

Following the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Monté Rone, 1st Infantry Division Commander, highlighted the importance of recognizing excellence and dedication throughout the formation. “Today we thank every Soldier and Family who stood behind 1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron. Your service, resilience and support built a legacy that will endure.”

Rone added, “Although the squadron is deactivating, the lessons learned, the bonds formed, and the missions flown live on in the units and leaders past and present. The story of 1-6 ACS remains part of BRO history, and we honor each of you for writing it. The Fighting Sixth will always be CAV tough!”