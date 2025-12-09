Conley Assumes Responsibility as 171st Air Refueling Wing’s New Command Chief

Leadership of the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s enlisted force changed hands during an assumption of responsibility ceremony here Dec. 6, 2025, as Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Conley became the wing’s new senior enlisted leader.



Col. Ryan D. Strong, 171st ARW commander, presided over the ceremony and officially welcomed Conley as the 13th command chief in the wing’s history.



"I am pleased to announce that Chief Master Sergeant Ryan Conley will be the new Wing Command Chief for the 171st Air Refueling Wing," said Strong. "I am confident that his dedication to excellence, his focus on Airmen development, and his strategic thinking will be invaluable as we engage future challenges."



Conley brings a wealth of experience to the position. He most recently served as the A-Staff Senior Enlisted Leader, where he was instrumental in facilitating the A-Staff implementation and readying the wing for its deployment cycle. Before that, he was the Operations Group Superintendent, supporting worldwide taskings in both conventional and nuclear enterprise missions.



The ceremony also marked a moment to recognize the contributions of the outgoing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wiley, who served in the role since August 2020. Strong expressed his sincere gratitude for Wiley's tenure.



"Chief Wiley’s leadership has been instrumental in the Wing’s award of the Omaha trophy, numerous successfully rated inspections and high visibility exercises, and helped the Wing navigate through the global pandemic of COVID 19," Strong said. "He has been a trusted advisor, a strong advocate for our Airmen, and a critical part of our leadership team. We thank him for his dedication, commitment, and unwavering support over the past 34 years."



As the new command chief, Conley will serve as the primary advisor to the commander on all matters concerning the health, welfare, and morale of the wing's enlisted force.

