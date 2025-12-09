Access virtual mental health care with TRICARE

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE remains committed to helping you unlock your health through accessible mental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TRICARE remains committed to helping you unlock your health through accessible mental health care options for you and your family members. see less | View Image Page

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.

Did you know that you can get virtual mental health services with TRICARE? These options are a great way to get care when you can’t visit a provider’s office in person. Virtual mental health visits take place through secure technology platforms.

“Virtual mental health services offer you the flexibility to get the mental health care you need, when you need it,” said Thomas Turnbaugh, LCSW-C, a behavioral health specialist at the Defense Health Agency. “You have several different options for seeking this care, regardless of which TRICARE plan you have or where you live.”

Keep reading to learn more about getting virtual mental health care with TRICARE.

TRICARE-covered services TRICARE covers a variety of mental health services. These include: • Outpatient • Inpatient • Emergency • Nonemergency • Substance use disorder services

Virtual mental health services have the same referral and pre-authorization requirements as in-person mental health care.

Getting virtual mental health care Civilian care in the U.S. Are you seeking virtual mental health care in the U.S.? You can contact your regional contractor to find a provider who offers these services: • East Region: o Call Humana Military at 800-444-5445. o Find a virtual health provider: East Region Virtual Health Network Partners. • West Region: o Call TriWest Healthcare Alliance at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378). o Find a virtual health provider: West Region Virtual Health Network Partners.

Military hospital or clinic mental health services If you get care at a military hospital or clinic, you may be able to get virtual mental health services there. Contact your provider for more information. If you’re an active duty service member, you need a referral and pre-authorization from your primary care manager.

Behavioral Health Resources and Virtual Experience In certain locations, the Defense Health Agency’s Behavioral Health Resources and Virtual Experience, or BRAVE, helps get patients quicker access to mental health resources. BRAVE supports local mental health services with video appointments at facilities where mental health services may be in short supply.

BRAVE is primarily for active duty service members. Overseas, it’s also available to adult active duty family members. BRAVE began with 16 military hospitals and clinics and has since expanded to 84 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Indo-Pacific, with plans to add more.

Overseas Do you live outside the U.S.? You can still use virtual mental health services if: • The care is a TRICARE-covered benefit and is appropriate for virtual health. • The country where you get care allows virtual health. • The provider is TRICARE-authorized and has a license to practice in the country where you get care. (Note: U.S.-based providers aren’t eligible to provide virtual health visits overseas.) • The provider knows your location and how to contact help in a medical or mental health emergency. • The provider follows all local health care and virtual health rules.

TRICARE will cover your virtual health care if you meet these requirements. Contact your TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Call Center to see if you need a referral and to find a provider who offers virtual visits.

TRICARE For Life and Medicare Do you have TRICARE For Life? You may have heard that Medicare has recently changed its virtual health coverage. As of Oct. 1, 2025, you must be in an office or medical facility located in a rural area (in the U.S.) for most virtual health services. However, you can still get virtual mental health services (including substance use disorder services) from your home.

Remember to check what Medicare and TRICARE cover before scheduling an appointment. TRICARE pays first if Medicare doesn’t cover a service.

What you need To use virtual mental health services, you need: • A computer or smartphone (for video care) • A telephone (for telephone-only care) • A secure phone or internet connection • Referrals or pre-authorizations (if required)

Costs Virtual health costs are similar to in-person costs. Your costs depend on who you are, your health plan, and your type of appointment. Note that you’ll need to pay your usual cost-shares and copayments for virtual visits.

TRICARE remains committed to helping you unlock your health through accessible mental health care options for you and your family members.