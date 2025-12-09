NMCCL recognizes DAISY Award winner and nominees

Photo By Riley Eversull | Registered Nurse Angela Williams, who works in Inpatient Mental Health at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Riley Eversull | Registered Nurse Angela Williams, who works in Inpatient Mental Health at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, was awarded the DAISY Award on Nov. 24, 2025. The DAISY Award is a national recognition that honors nurses for their lasting impact on their patients. Williams was nominated by a patient's family for her "deeply human approach to care." NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune nurses are recognized for their dedicated, compassionate care through The DAISY Foundation. Seventeen nurses were recognized for their DAISY Award nominations in a ceremony on Nov. 24. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a national recognition that honors nurses for their lasting impact on their patients.



The award went to Registered Nurse Angela Williams, who works in Inpatient Mental Health. According to a nomination letter from a patient’s family, Williams’ presence was a welcome source of positivity during a tough time.



“From the beginning, Angela stood out not just for her clinical expertise, but for her unwavering presence, her calm in the chaos, and her deeply human approach to care.”



