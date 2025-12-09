Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL recognizes DAISY Award winner and nominees

    NMCCL nurse honored with DAISY Award

    Registered Nurse Angela Williams, who works in Inpatient Mental Health at Naval

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Story by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune nurses are recognized for their dedicated, compassionate care through The DAISY Foundation. Seventeen nurses were recognized for their DAISY Award nominations in a ceremony on Nov. 24. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a national recognition that honors nurses for their lasting impact on their patients.
     
     The award went to Registered Nurse Angela Williams, who works in Inpatient Mental Health. According to a nomination letter from a patient’s family, Williams’ presence was a welcome source of positivity during a tough time.
     
    “From the beginning, Angela stood out not just for her clinical expertise, but for her unwavering presence, her calm in the chaos, and her deeply human approach to care.”
     
    As part of the distinction, Williams received a certification, pin, sculpture,
     NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

