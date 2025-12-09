Holiday Helper Brings Hope to Service Members During Annual Holiday Event

FORT LEE, Va. — On a brisk December morning, Fort Lee’s Holiday Helper Association opened its doors for its annual holiday shopping event, offering service members and their families more than gifts, a measure of peace, dignity and normalcy during a season that can bring financial and emotional strain.



For more than 20 years, Holiday Helper Association has carried out its mission to ensure “no military child goes without.” The volunteer-powered nonprofit allows service members to select toys, clothing, books and seasonal items at no cost, easing burdens and strengthening the support network surrounding military families.



Before the event’s distinguished guests took the stage, two Soldiers stepped forward and shared their personal testimonies about how Holiday Helper has supported them and their families during challenging times.



“Holiday Helper gave my family a Christmas we wouldn’t have otherwise had,” Spc. Jamal Patterson said. “Being a junior enlisted Soldier with children can be overwhelming during the holidays, but this program reminded me that we’re not alone. It gave my kids joy, and it gave me peace.”



For Sgt. Rikki Vela, the program’s impact went beyond material support.



“This organization showed me what community really means,” she said. “The gifts were meaningful, but the compassion behind them meant even more. Holiday Helper carried us through a hard season of mine and my daughter’s life, and I’ll always be grateful.”



Their remarks set the tone for the ceremony, highlighting the heart of the program before the official speakers took the podium.



“Holiday Helper exists to make sure every service member feels supported during this time of year,” said Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski. “The impact this program has on our community is real. It brings relief, joy and connection to the families who need it most.”



Inside the facility, volunteers had meticulously arranged rows of toys, bikes, books and holiday essentials. The festive atmosphere reflected months of preparation, sustained by community partnerships and thousands of volunteer hours.



Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin opened the ceremony, sharing her admiration for the volunteers, donors and military families in attendance.



“Every item on these shelves represents care and compassion,” First Lady said. “Holiday Helper brings comfort and joy to families who give so much of themselves in service to our nation. It’s an honor to stand alongside the people who make this program possible.”



She then introduced Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who — as he did during last year’s open house — visited the event to shop with service members and emphasized his continued support for the nonprofit.

This year, the governor presented his fourth-quarter salary check to Holiday Helper Association, reinforcing the organization’s vital role in strengthening the military community.



“This program reflects the very best of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Holiday Helper Association stands beside our military community when it matters most, ensuring families feel valued, supported and remembered during the holidays. We’re grateful for the chance to support a cause that gives back to those who give so much.”



Last year’s event highlighted the scale and impact of Holiday Helper’s mission, featuring hundreds of bicycles, thousands of books, infant essentials, laptops and an expanded selection of gifts — all provided through donations and volunteer work.



This year that legacy continued as service members made their way through the aisles, many expressed gratitude — some quietly, others through stories shared with volunteers who have returned year after year to help.



“Holiday Helper gives families breathing room,” Marlene Hampton, Holiday Helper Association volunteer said. “It reminds them they’re seen, supported and appreciated.”



Holiday Helper will continue distributing items throughout December, ensuring every eligible service member who needs a helping hand can bring holiday cheer home.



For more information about the Holiday Helper Association, visit: [www.holidayhelperassociation.com](http://www.holidayhelperassociation.com/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2025 Date Posted: 12.11.2025 14:04 Story ID: 553911 Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday Helper Brings Hope to Service Members During Annual Holiday Event, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.