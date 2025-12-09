NAMRU EURAFCENT Strengthens Force Health Readiness with Advancement in Diarrheal Disease Treatment

Courtesy Photo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 23, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 23, 2025) Members of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT pose for a photo aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, where NAMRU EURAFCENT researchers work to improve the prevention of infectious diseases, such as traveler’s diarrhea, that can impede U.S. service members’ health and mission readiness. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Mark Simons/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – This fall, a team of researchers and leadership with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT engaged with strategic U.S. military partners to improve surveillance of and refine treatment for infectious diarrheal diseases, a persistent operational challenge impacting warfighter health and lethality.

The team collaborated with senior medical partners on current treatment options, and the development of more effective therapies to prevent diarrhea in military populations.

Traveler’s diarrhea presents a challenge for deployed military forces, as it can negatively impact a service member’s ability to complete the mission, and can quickly infect a large population working in close quarters, such as on a ship or submarine.

“Infectious diarrhea is more than a medical issue, it’s a readiness issue,” explained Capt. Michael Prouty, NAMRU EURAFCENT commanding officer. “Our mission is to deliver efficient, field-ready treatment approaches that sustain operational capabilities and strengthen force resilience.”

The historical approach to traveler’s diarrhea, Trial Evaluation Therapy of Traveler’s Diarrhea (TrEAT TD), involved a five-day antibiotic regimen, requiring service members to carry a large amount of medication and creating logistical challenges for deployed units.

Current NAMRU EURAFCENT efforts, alongside the Uniformed Services University Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program, are focused on developing a single, low-dose treatment alternative, offering a more efficient solution to simplifying distribution, improving compliance and reducing sustainment burdens. This innovation is intended to reduce the logistical burden of carrying treatments and enhance warfighter performance by reducing the number of duty days lost due to diarrheal illness.

These efforts are part of TrEAT TD 2.0, which aims to identify infectious diarrheal diseases caused by enteric pathogens (meaning pathogens that live in and effect the intestines) and determine U.S. service member susceptibility to these infections. TrEAT TD 2.0 draws from clinical trials and surveillance activities in high-risk deployment regions like the Horn of Africa, directly supporting the development of evidence-based Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs) to improve treatment outcomes.

The new treatment approach for TrEAT TD 2.0 supports the Global Emerging Infections Surveillance program under the Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division and aligns with NAMRU EURAFCENT’s mission by developing evidence-based CPGs to treat infectious diarrhea.

This refined approach allows NAMRU EURAFCENT to continue disease surveillance among forward-deployed warfighters and provides military medical solutions to bolster operational readiness and strategic health initiatives across deployed environments.

“By engaging directly with partner agencies and field researchers, we reinforce our scientific foundation and align efforts with future health-focused operations,” Prouty said.

NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.