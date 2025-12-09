From Boom Operator to Pilot

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE -- From wrenching on the ramp, refueling aircraft in the sky, to flying with precision, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alexander Oakes spent his first four years enlisted as a crew chief at the 414th Maintenance Squadron and another eight as a boom operator at the 77th Air Refueling Squadron before pursuing his dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot. Even though his journey wasn’t linear, he possessed the dedication, grit, and commitment to answer his calling.

“I joined the military originally because I didn’t find fulfillment in the jobs I had as a civilian,” stated Oakes. “I knew I wanted to be an officer in the military eventually, but it was just a matter of when and how.”

Oakes enlisted while attending the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in college and finished his degree later while serving. He decided to be a crew chief because he enjoyed working with his hands. Oakes felt a sense of accomplishment from fixing planes and sending them into the sky, yet the call to fly them remained. After four years, he then cross-trained and became a boom operator. Oakes knew that this next step would bring him closer to becoming a pilot and give him more insight into the role. As time went on, he grew closer to the pilots on his crew, and they relentlessly encouraged him to turn his dream into reality.

“The humility and dedication of Lt. Oakes since the beginning of his journey is inspiring,” stated Maj. Nick Middleton, 77th ARS chief pilot. “To watch his growth within itself is remarkable.”

Once Oakes made his final decision to pursue his pilot journey full throttle, he had the utmost support from his family, friends, and wingmen. Throughout this career change, he expressed how he had amazing leaders and mentors guiding him in the right direction and helping him throughout the journey. Oakes didn’t have any issues with applying for commission or with the process of going from enlisted to officer. The hardest part came when he arrived at pilot school.

“The biggest challenge for me in pilot school came when some of our studies weren’t hands-on,” explained Oakes. “I had this feeling of needing to know everything all at once, and our knowledge was tested in so many different ways.”

Oakes emphasized how, even though the training was challenging, his classmates and instructors wanted everyone to excel. Oakes graduated from the U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot school at Columbus Air Force Base and earned his wings Dec. 5, 2025. He is now heading to follow-on training to fly the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. “I’m extremely blessed to have had this opportunity and experienced the support I did,” emphasized Oakes. “Be persistent, don’t get comfortable, and push through. You can do it.”