Army Reserve Soldier is a volunteer vanguard

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “I was raised to help others,” said Sgt. 1st Class Monica Boyd, senior budget analyst for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division following a food drive here at division headquarters.



Boyd has been a steadfast servant-leader during her three-and-a-half-year tenure here. She doesn’t think twice about dedicating her time, efforts and energy for impactful causes for her community - but especially for people who serve her country.



“During the furlough, it was brought to my attention that several people (military and civilian) in our building were struggling to provide food for their families,” Boyd continued.



The first 43 days of this fiscal year brought financial hardships for some of the civilians and Soldiers who occupy the Maj. John P. Pryor U.S. Army Reserve Center here on base. While entities on base provided more-than-adequate means to get by for service members, the civilian employees were not always privy to such accommodations.



“I connected with retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Proctor, who was coordinating her own food drive with the Fort Dix Chapel, to assist me in collecting food to provide to our occupants.”



While meeting her daily duty obligations, Boyd volunteers her time serving as the vice president of the Better Opportunity for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) program, which enhances single service members' quality of life and morale by improving their recreational, community service, and quality-of-life programs through a three-component structure.



“I understand why it’s important to serve the community and the people around you,” shared Boyd.



She also serves as the joint liaison leader for Top III, which is a multi-branch, senior-leader organization that focuses on morale, esprit de corps, professional development, and the well-being of all JBMDL community members.



“What I do is significant in building long-lasting connections,” Boyd said.



Boyd is also the founder of the Sisters-In-Arms retreat for Project Refit, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing mental-health support for veterans and first responders by creating a no-cost retreat for them.



“It’s important for me that wherever my boot strikes, I leave it stronger, brighter, and better than I found it,” Boyd said.