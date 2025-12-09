Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Travel Safety: Keeping Airmen and families safe this season

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Story by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Holiday Travel Safety: Keeping Airmen and families safe this season

    The holiday season brings celebrations, travel, and long-awaited time with loved ones, but it also brings an increase in risks that can impact the safety of Department of the Air Force personnel and their families.

    According to Senior Master Sgt. Frank Strong, 403rd Wing occupational safety manager, staying safe this time of year starts with awareness and preparation.

    “Holiday safety should be an important focus for all DAF personnel since we plan and participate in activities that are outside of our normal routines,” he said.

    Strong noted several risks that tend to increase during the holidays:

    • Vehicle accidents during holiday travel can surge due to icy or wet roads, heavier traffic, and rushed travel.
    • Campfire hazards, especially when fires aren’t properly started or extinguished, can lead to serious burn injuries.
    • Cooking accidents rise as families gather in the kitchen, resulting in more cuts and burns.
    • Outdoor activities and sports increase as families spend time together, making planning and situational awareness essential.

    “It’s important to plan activities ahead of time, run a quick mental checklist of risks, and maintain situational awareness,” he added.

    Strong emphasized several key steps for safe holiday travel:

    • Plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time to avoid feeling rushed.
    • Stay sober and use a designated driver or a ride-share service when needed.
    • Rest well before traveling and take 10-to-15-minute breaks every two hours on long drives.
    • Buckle up and ensure every passenger is wearing a seat belt.
    • Check the weather and road conditions before departing.
    • Drive hands-free, using hands-free devices for navigation or calling.
    • Maintain your vehicle, including checking tires, lights, and fluids. Many shops offer free pre-trip inspections.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identifies the top three causes of holiday-season vehicle accidents as:

    • Impaired driving
    • Fatigue
    • Speeding or aggressive driving

    Additional factors include distracted driving, poor weather, increased traffic volume, night driving, poor vehicle maintenance, and traveler stress.

    “Ensure you get at least eight hours of rest prior to driving and take breaks to prevent driver fatigue,” said Strong.

    Offering one final reminder as Airmen prepare for the holidays, Lt Col Sean Cross, 403rd Wing Chief of Safety, said, “Safety doesn’t end once you clock out for the season. Whether you’re traveling, cooking, or spending time outdoors, make smart decisions and take that extra moment to think through the risks. Your family, your wingmen, and your mission all depend on you coming back safe and we want every member of our Wing to enjoy the holidays and return ready for the new year.”

    By planning ahead, staying aware, and prioritizing safety, Airmen and families can help ensure a happy and safe holiday season.

