Holiday Travel Safety: Keeping Airmen and families safe this season

The holiday season brings celebrations, travel, and long-awaited time with loved ones, but it also brings an increase in risks that can impact the safety of Department of the Air Force personnel and their families.
According to Senior Master Sgt. Frank Strong, 403rd Wing occupational safety manager, staying safe this time of year starts with awareness and preparation.
“Holiday safety should be an important focus for all DAF personnel since we plan and participate in activities that are outside of our normal routines,” he said.
Strong noted several risks that tend to increase during the holidays:
“It’s important to plan activities ahead of time, run a quick mental checklist of risks, and maintain situational awareness,” he added.
Strong emphasized several key steps for safe holiday travel:
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identifies the top three causes of holiday-season vehicle accidents as:
Additional factors include distracted driving, poor weather, increased traffic volume, night driving, poor vehicle maintenance, and traveler stress.
“Ensure you get at least eight hours of rest prior to driving and take breaks to prevent driver fatigue,” said Strong.
Offering one final reminder as Airmen prepare for the holidays, Lt Col Sean Cross, 403rd Wing Chief of Safety, said, “Safety doesn’t end once you clock out for the season. Whether you’re traveling, cooking, or spending time outdoors, make smart decisions and take that extra moment to think through the risks. Your family, your wingmen, and your mission all depend on you coming back safe and we want every member of our Wing to enjoy the holidays and return ready for the new year.”
By planning ahead, staying aware, and prioritizing safety, Airmen and families can help ensure a happy and safe holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 10:16
|Story ID:
|553856
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
