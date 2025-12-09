507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma – U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stephens assumed command of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony Dec. 7, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

The ceremony was attended by members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing staff, AMXS, and Stephen's friends and family.

During the ceremony, Stephens recognized airmen for their outstanding performance during a recent deployment which highlighted his priorities as commander: people, aircraft and mission.

“My priorities are taking care of people, ensuring fleet health and safety, and mission execution and readiness,” Stephens said. “I met with my entire leadership team during this last unit training assembly and talked at length on these priories to lay my expectations and described what a successful command tour looks like to me.”

Stephens served 11 years active duty and was the 49th AMXS squadron commander at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico prior to assuming command of the 507th AMXS.

“Assuming command of the 507th AMXS is a true blessing and balance of service, mission, and family,” Stephens said. “I was born and raised in Edmond, Oklahoma and met my wife at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. To continue serving our great nation here in our home state is the dream of a lifetime. It’s the greatest privilege to lead the incredible Airmen of the 507th AMXS into a future where the only thing certain is that we’ll be called upon when our nation needs us, and I intend for our team to be ready for that call.”