    507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    Maj. Sean Stephens assumes command of the 507th AMXS

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee | U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stephens recognizes members of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma – U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stephens assumed command of the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony Dec. 7, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    The ceremony was attended by members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing staff, AMXS, and Stephen's friends and family.

    During the ceremony, Stephens recognized airmen for their outstanding performance during a recent deployment which highlighted his priorities as commander: people, aircraft and mission.

    “My priorities are taking care of people, ensuring fleet health and safety, and mission execution and readiness,” Stephens said. “I met with my entire leadership team during this last unit training assembly and talked at length on these priories to lay my expectations and described what a successful command tour looks like to me.”

    Stephens served 11 years active duty and was the 49th AMXS squadron commander at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico prior to assuming command of the 507th AMXS.

    “Assuming command of the 507th AMXS is a true blessing and balance of service, mission, and family,” Stephens said. “I was born and raised in Edmond, Oklahoma and met my wife at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. To continue serving our great nation here in our home state is the dream of a lifetime. It’s the greatest privilege to lead the incredible Airmen of the 507th AMXS into a future where the only thing certain is that we’ll be called upon when our nation needs us, and I intend for our team to be ready for that call.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 10:13
    Story ID: 553854
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

