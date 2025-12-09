When PERFECTION meets the soccer pitch

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – When 2nd Lt. Theodore Gunter steps onto the soccer pitch, his focus mirrors the very precision he brings to the flightline. As the officer in charge of aircraft services in the 89th Aerial Port Squadron, he leads Airmen who keep missions moving for America’s senior leaders across the globe. Off duty, that same discipline helped him earn gold with the All-Air Force Men’s Soccer Team at the 2025 Armed Forces Championship.

“Soccer has been part of my life since I was four years old,” Gunter said. “It’s how I heard about the Air Force Academy, and it ultimately set me on a path to serve.”

Earning a spot on the team was no easy feat. Over three demanding weeks in Colorado, 27 Airmen battled for 18 positions. Each day brought new evaluations and the risk of being cut each week remained high.

“At training camp, every day was a test,” he said. “You had to perform at your best and handle pressure. Focus and effort were everything.”

That same commitment defines the 89th Airlift Wing, whose aircraft serve as command centers in motion, keeping the President, Vice President and senior leaders connected to the mission of serving the American people and strengthening relationships with allies around the world. The persistence that pushed Gunter through every challenge on the field is the same resolve that keeps SAM Fox Airmen sharp, reliable and ready to deliver diplomacy every day.

“The 89th is full of elite Airmen who perform at the highest levels and Lt Gunter is an exceptional example of that,” said Col. Gary Charland, 89th Maintenance Group commander. “His achievement displays the strength, discipline and pride that encapsulate the wing and our standard of perfection that every SAM Fox Airmen endeavors to uphold. These qualities and drive for excellence are essential to executing our no fail mission and underpin the relationships that keep our nation strong.”

For Gunter, fitness is more than sport, it’s readiness.

“Maintaining fitness prepares you to handle stress, stay sharp and push through fatigue,” he said. “Those are the same traits we rely on as Airmen when the mission gets tough.”

Representing the Air Force brought Gunter both pride and accountability, a feeling that only grew stronger when his team won gold.

“Wearing ‘Air Force’ on my jersey made me want to give my absolute best,” he said. “Knowing my commander and team were supporting me back home pushed me even harder, and it felt incredible telling them we won the whole thing.”

Back at Joint Base Andrews, Gunter continues to balance his operational duties with his passion for the game. He trains with a competitive local team in the National Capital Region and hopes to represent the Air Force for years to come.

“It’s important for Airmen to have passions outside of work,” he said. “If you don’t take the time to refresh your soul, you won’t have the energy to do your job well.”

Reflecting on the experience, Gunter said the biggest takeaway wasn’t the medal, it was what teamwork can accomplish.

“When a group of individuals with a clearly defined goal work in harmony to achieve that goal, anything is possible,” he said.

For Gunter and the Airmen of the 89th AW, that same principle drives every mission whether transporting world leaders or fueling operations that shape diplomacy, perfection is the standard.

“Our job at SAM Fox is to deliver diplomacy,” Gunter said. “That takes precision, teamwork, and trust; the same things that make any team successful.”