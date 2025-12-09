Oregon Youth ChalleNGe Program Celebrates the Graduation of 160 Participants

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Philip DeMontigny,...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Philip DeMontigny, delivers the welcoming address as the guest speaker during the Oregon Youth Challenge Program Graduating Class 70 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, on Dec. 10, 2025. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school in Bend, providing at-risk students the chance to graduate from high school or meet other academic requirements and life goals. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

REDMOND, Ore. - The Oregon Youth ChalleNGe Program (OYCP) held its graduation ceremony for Class 70 on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, for 160 cadets who completed its 22-week program. The graduation ceremony took place at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. OYCP is an alternative high school operated by the Oregon National Guard, located in Bend, Oregon.

“Today, 160 cadets will walk across the stage thanks to the collaborative effort of the Youth Challenge staff, the Oregon National Guard, the Department of Education, the Oregon Legislature, the Governor's Office, our advisory board, and the Deschutes County community,” said Frank Tallman, Director of the Oregon Youth Challenge Program. “The growth and transformation you see in the cadets over these past five months is no accident. It’s a direct reflection of their connection, passion, and commitment.”

The program offers at-risk students a second chance to earn credits. It also lets participants re-enter high school, graduate on time with their peers, or graduate from OYCP with a state-accredited high school diploma.

In delivering his welcome message to the Cadets, Oregon Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny congratulated them on their accomplishments over the past five months, but also addressed their future.

“Today is not the end. It’s a transition point. It’s an important transition point; nevertheless, academically, each of you follows the pathway in your past in your own situation, and each situation is unique,” he said, reminding each cadet of the journey that brought them to OYCP. “Whether rebuilding credits, or accomplishing a GED certificate, completing your high school graduation, or following other academic plans…you did the work, you met the requirement, and earned being here today.”

The mission of the Oregon Youth ChalleNGe Program is to provide opportunities for personal growth, self-improvement, and academic achievement for high school dropouts, teens who are no longer attending school, and those who are academically struggling. This is achieved through a highly structured, non-traditional environment that integrates training, mentoring, and a variety of educational activities.

In 1999, the Oregon National Guard established the Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) in Bend, Oregon, as an intervention initiative aimed at helping teens who had either dropped out of high school or were at risk of not graduating. The term "at-risk" refers to students who might not complete their high school education. To support these at-risk students, the Department of Defense invested in the OYCP's challenge model, which focuses on youth development and community outreach.

Attendees must be between 15 and 18 years old, be legal residents of the U.S. and Oregon, and be academically behind in high school credits or at risk of not graduating. OYCP can be reached via their website at https://www.oycp.com or by calling 541-317-9623.

