Advancing Partnerships: USACE JED Spotlights Project Growth at SAME Japan Event

TOKYO, Japan – Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) attended the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Japan Industry Forum at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Dec. 8-10.

“The [SAME Japan Industry] forum allows JED to engage with current and new contractors, while providing up and coming projects to spark industry interest,” explained Bach Nguyen, the Navy, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Environmental Branch Chief for the Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD).

Founded in 1920, SAME serves as a bridge between individuals and organizations across public and private sectors, covering a wide range of fields such as architecture, engineering, construction, environmental management, cybersecurity, and project planning, all in the interest of national security.

The JED team, composed of nine members, included two speakers who provided an overview of the District's operations in Japan on the second day of the forum. Their presentation highlighted the extensive programs JED manages and provides oversight for.

JED also presented its anticipated U.S.-funded military construction (MILCON) projects for fiscal years 27 and 28, aiming to generate industry interest. Additionally, they delivered a briefing on a key topic: lessons learned regarding schedule management.

According to Nguyen, the forum provided an excellent opportunity to strengthen partnerships within the Japanese and American architectural and engineering communities, fostering closer collaboration for future endeavors.

“We’re able to hear other organization’s interests and topics of emphasis, and position [ourselves better] to help and to team up with US stakeholders,” the Branch Chief explained.

On the final day of the forum, the Japan Engineer District (JED) briefed a packed ballroom of SAME attendees eager to learn about JED's support for warfighters in the Indo-Pacific region. Highlights included upcoming projects such as a 100,000-barrel JP-8 fuel storage tank at Yokota Air Base, a corrosion control hangar at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, and a full mission flight simulator facility for the F-35 at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture.

Presentations like these not only strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance and safeguard freedom in the Pacific but also enhance collaboration between engineers from different nations, bridging cultural gaps to achieve shared goals.

As the premier design and construction agent in the Pacific, JED supports installations and service components throughout Japan, FY25 saw one of the largest U.S.-funded construction awards on record, with FY26 through FY28 set for continued large-scale investments.