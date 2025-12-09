Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Aircrewmen from the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River "SAR Dogs" unit...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Aircrewmen from the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River "SAR Dogs" unit prepare a simulated crash site on a beach prior to a rescue evolution. From Left, Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kanon Brooks, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Conklin, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mackenzie W. Gordon and Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 1st Class Joseph Conant set the stage for a realistic L00A qualification flight. This vital preparation ensures the scenario effectively tests the incoming aircrew's ability to locate, assess, and rescue simulated casualties without prior information. see less | View Image Page

NAS Pax River SAR Dogs, Navy Corpsman Complete Rigorous Qualification Flight, Enhancing Combat Readiness

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arsides Garay, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, has completed the rigorous L00A Joint Qualification Requirement (JQR), culminating in a successful final qualification flight. The achievement provides Navy Medicine with another highly skilled corpsman ready to deliver advanced life support in often unreachable environments.



The L00A Naval Enlisted Classification code signifies a vital asset for Navy Medicine: a corpsman expertly trained to perform advanced life support (ALS) during search and rescue (SAR), casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), and other critical missions, often independently of a medical officer. The L00A JQR equips Navy Corpsmen to perform ALS emergency medical care independently during SAR, CSAR, air ambulance, CASEVAC, and MEDEVAC missions from various platforms. Their mission extends to assisting DoD and civilian personnel in distress, providing critical care for up to 24 hours in all operational environments.



HM3 Garay arrived at NMRTC Patuxent River in June of this year. He is a 2021 graduate of Thomas Edison High School, San Antonio, Texas, and enlisted in the Navy on September 13, 2023. Garay’s journey to qualification included 28 topic reviews (349 discussion items), 63 skill demonstrations, 7 graded flight events, and an oral board, ensuring proficiency in all aspects of pre-hospital emergency medical care.



The training is made possible through a strong collaboration. While HM3 Garay is assigned to NMRTC Patuxent River, the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) unit, also known as the "SAR Dogs," provides and oversees the specialized SAR-related L00A training.

"The L00A Corpsman is a critical asset for naval aviation, capable of delivering advanced medical care in austere and dynamic environments," stated HMC Mackenzie Gordon, the Search and Rescue Medical Technician overseeing Garay's training.



The final qualification flight for Garay involved an unscripted scenario in response to a simulated distress call for an aircraft with dual engine failure. The pilots ditched the aircraft, and the air crew was required to locate and assess the pilots without specific location information. The crew utilized their training to conduct a successful search and rescue.



“I am most proud of getting qualified as an SMT as it is a culmination of years of work, pushing myself through physical and mental limitations and showing mental toughness in the face of adversity,” stated HM3 Garay. “Serving in the Navy means that I am defending my country that has given me so much. It is an honor and a privilege to call myself a United States Sailor, and to serve and protect this amazing and beautiful country.”



The simulation tested the crew’s ability to perform ALS and prepare the patients for transport to a higher echelon of care. The NAS Patuxent River SAR Dogs, whose primary role is providing search and rescue coverage for high-risk testing and evaluation events based out of NAS Patuxent River, also respond to civilian/Coast Guard requests for SAR support on a not-to-interfere basis with military and DoD operations. They support the National SAR plan, USCG Sector Maryland, and Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC). Garay’s successful completion of the L00A JQR reinforces the critical role of corpsmen in naval aviation and underscores the commitment to providing the highest level of care in any operational environment.