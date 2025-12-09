Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Wood | A Soldier assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) holds the Teamworks...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Wood | A Soldier assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) holds the Teamworks application on their mobile device at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Dec. 10, 2025. Teamworks is a secure, proprietary digital platform that enhances support and communication for 10th SFG(A) Soldiers and their families. The application meets stringent S6 certification standards—high-level Signal/Communications requirements—and serves as a centralized hub for critical resources, ranging from scheduling essential services to providing comprehensive onboarding tools for new arrivals. The app is a key component of the unit’s commitment to mission readiness and family well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Wood) see less | View Image Page

Teamworks: The 10th SFG(A)'s Two-Click Solution for Readiness and Resiliency Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT CARSON, Colo. 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) is revolutionizing how its soldiers and families stay connected with the launch of a cutting-edge digital app called "Teamworks." Designed to streamline communication and enhance support, the secure platform promises efficiency, accessibility, and peace of mind for the unit.



“Think of it as the security of Signal meets the accessibility of Instagram,” said Larry White, the 10th SFG(A)’s Community Resource Coordinator (CRC). "Unlike traditional social media apps, Teamworks is exclusively for 10th Group soldiers and their families, providing a private, ad-free space tailored to their unique needs."



Teamworks underscores security as its top priority, meeting the same stringent S6 certification standards used by major professional sports leagues like the NFL and NBA. Access is tightly controlled; users must provide a valid Department of Defense ID number verified against official assignment rosters. Once a service member transitions out of the group, their access is revoked immediately ensuring sensitive information remains protected.



“This platform gives families and soldiers a level of digital security and trust unparalleled in other communication tools,” White said. which is critical for maintaining operational security (OPSEC) while ensuring the comprehensive support network remains completely confidential and accessible only to authorized personnel.”



Teamworks serves as a “single point stop shop” for 10th Group personnel, consolidating critical resources in one place. Soldiers no longer need to spend time calling multiple offices to set up appointments or navigate complex systems. From booking mental health sessions to coordinating physical therapy or financial counseling, everything is available in a few clicks.



“A service member doesn’t have to pick up a phone and wait on hold anymore,” White said. “They can simply open the app, check the providers’ availability, and book an appointment without hassle.”



The app’s streamlined interface follows a “two-click” rule, ensuring users can access information quickly and efficiently. It even allows for secure messaging with the CRC for personalized assistance.



For Soldiers arriving fresh from the Special Forces Qualification Course or overseas deployments, Teamworks offers comprehensive onboarding tools. The app includes maps of local school districts, housing guidance, and a “pre-deployment site survey” feature, which provides insights into unit priorities and family activities. This ensures Soldiers and families can transition smoothly before formally reporting to the unit.



Additionally, Teamworks plays a key role in promoting family resilience by serving as a centralized hub for programs funded under 10 U.S.C. § 1788a. These programs are designed to bolster family ties through pre- and post-deployment events, which are communicated directly to spouses and family members via the app.



“I really wish I had this when I was in,” White said. “The ability to reach the entire formation and their families at the touch of a button is incredibly powerful.”



The app is an invaluable communication tool, according to Public Affairs Officer Maj. Rebecca Harr.



“Teamworks has provided an efficient way to share command information with our core audience—Soldiers and families,” Harr said.



Teamworks also stands out in today’s era of digital saturation by offering an ad-free, distraction-free information stream.



“Teamworks isn’t just another app,” White said. “It’s a pure channel of communication—secure, effective, and built specifically for our community.”



Through its seamless features and robust security, Teamworks is redefining what support looks like for the Soldiers and families of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), further cementing the unit’s commitment to mission readiness and family well-being.