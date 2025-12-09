SAM Fox wing drives fiscal year closeout success

Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | Ms. Lara Sayer, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | Ms. Lara Sayer, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, poses for a group photo with members of the 89th Airlift Wing Financial Management team and wing leadership at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 30, 2025. Sayer and Chief Master Sgt. Leah Anderson, Air Force Financial Management career field manager, visited the 89th AW to recognize the team’s outstanding performance during the end-of-year closeout. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 89th Airlift Wing Financial Management team closed out Fiscal Year 2025 with record achievements, aligning every dollar to advance the Air Force’s mission that enables America’s senior leaders to lead, connect and command anywhere in the world.

The FM team executed a $104 million budget under tight fiscal constraints while funding key readiness and infrastructure improvements that enhance capabilities for more than 1,800 personnel. Through deliberate planning and close collaboration across the wing and Joint Base Andrews mission partners, the team maintained the precision and accountability required to support one of the Air Force’s most demanding missions.

Despite operating under a yearlong continuing resolution and departmentwide budget reductions, the FM team achieved 100 percent budget execution, secured $10 million in reimbursements from 17 government agencies and returned $30 million to the Air Force, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Treasury through financial reconciliations.

“We do our best to ensure every resource is maximized for mission impact year-round,” said Ms. Rayna Reeves, budget officer. “Our work directly supports the airmen on the line and the missions that represent our nation around the world.”

The team’s efforts funded several critical unfunded requirements across the wing, including $1.5 million for repair of the west runway joint sealant, $1.4 million for additional mission planners and $1.2 million to support the Vice President’s flight stand-up and galley modernization. They also secured $1 million for virtual reality training modules advancing capabilities for more than 500 airmen, $2.5 million to support executive travel surges and $383,000 to sustain transient aircraft operations.

In addition, the team obtained $7 million for infrastructure improvements across the installation, funding projects such as mold remediation, HVAC upgrades and building renovations to enhance safety and quality of life for airmen and civilians.

Through their fiscal expertise, the FM team directly fueled the wing’s execution of more than 800 distinguished visitor missions during FY25, supporting global operations for the U.S. and allied leaders worldwide. “This team takes pride in knowing our work reaches far beyond the office,” said Capt. Tash Proctor, 89th Airlift Wing comptroller. “When our aircraft take off and senior leaders engage across the world, we know the resources we managed helped make that happen. That’s what drives us to do our best every single day.”

During end-of-year closeout, the team was recognized by senior financial management leadership, including Ms. Lara Sayer, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Chief Master Sgt. Leah Anderson, Air Force Financial Management career field manager. Master Sgt. Michael Ortiz, FM superintendent, and Senior Airman Chinmayee Huber, financial analyst, were both coined for their exceptional performance and attention to detail.

As the SAM Fox wing enters FY26, the FM team continues to pursue smarter, more agile ways to manage resources for maximum readiness, ensuring the wing remains postured to deliver diplomacy with unmatched reach and perfection.

“Financial readiness is operational readiness,” said Col. Chris Robinson, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing. “Our FM team doesn’t just manage money, they weaponize it. Every dollar they move sharpens our readiness and empowers our nation’s leaders to operate across the globe. Their work is the unseen power behind every Special Air Mission we launch. I’m proud of the work they do for our airmen and our nation.”