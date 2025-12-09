Joint Base Charleston launches Operation Cookie Drop

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Richard Lamm, 628th ABW command chief, pose for a photo with the volunteer team during Operation Cookie Drop at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. This event strengthened the solidarity and camaraderie that keeps the base mission ready. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Members of Team Charleston conducted Operation Cookie Drop at Joint Base Charleston, from Dec. 4-5, 2025, strengthening the solidarity and camaraderie that keeps the base mission ready.





During the annual event, the Chapel, First Sergeants Council and the Spouses Club all joined forces with volunteers to prepare and deliver thousands of cookies to personnel from across the base.





“First-term Airmen are often unable to visit home during the holiday season," said Maj. Jeremy Coenen, 628th Air Base Wing deputy joint base chaplain. “The community hosts this event to help bring them a taste of home while they’re here at Joint Base Charleston, serving their country.”





Over the course of two days, more than 4,500 cookies were brought to the base Chapel, packaged and hand-delivered to service members.





“From the bakers to the first sergeants, our team is amazing, and we’re so appreciative of everyone’s hard work,” said Tori Brewer, president of the Spouses Club. “They’re doing everything they can and without them, none of this would be possible.”





Joint Base Charleston launched Operation Cookie Drop in 1955 to support first-term personnel in the dorms, and it has since grown into a base-wide tradition that brings the community together and ensures everyone feels included.





“Things like this just make me feel valued,” said Airman 1st Class Janai Lewis, member of the 437th Operations Support Squadron. “It’s well appreciated, and I’m sure there are Airmen who don’t have a place to go this year who will be more than grateful to receive this.”