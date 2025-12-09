Fort Sill Strengthens Relationships with Tribal Partners During Annual Consultation

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill hosted its annual Tribal Consultation Meeting on Dec. 2, 2025, at the Fort Sill Convention Center, bringing together leaders from regional tribal nations and senior Army officials to strengthen relationships, review ongoing projects and discuss future opportunities for collaboration.

Representatives from the Comanche Nation, Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, Fort Sill-Chiricahua-Warm Springs Apache, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, and the Delaware Nation joined senior leaders from the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Garrison, as well as members of the Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office.

The meeting served as both a review of the past year’s consultation efforts and a forward-looking discussion on upcoming projects and partnership opportunities. Presentations highlighted topics such as environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and potential collaborations in Intergovernmental Support Agreements and Small Business Administration initiatives.

Building Lasting Partnerships

The consultation emphasized the Army’s commitment to the principles established under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which created a federal partnership framework for protecting historic and cultural resources. Through this process, Fort Sill continues to work hand-in-hand with tribal governments to ensure their voices are heard in all projects that may impact lands, traditions or cultural sites.

“Partnerships like this go beyond policy — they reflect who we are as an organization,” said David Fritz, Senior Environmentalist at Fort Sill. “The Army is made stronger when we build relationships rooted in mutual respect and shared stewardship.”

For newly appointed tribal liaisons, the event was a chance to bridge generations and institutions. Tina Parker Emhoolah, a descendant of Comanche warrior leader Quanah Parker, who was recently named tribal liaison for the Comanche Nation to Fort Sill Garrison, said she was encouraged by the openness of the dialogue.

“I’m honored to be a bridge between our nation and the military to make sure we’re getting the right information to each other,” Emhoolah said. “We live together, we grow together, and we have to talk better and be better together if we want a successful future.”

People and Partnership at the Core

The Department of the Army’s policy reinforces these principles by recognizing the sovereignty of federally recognized tribes and ensuring that interactions occur with mutual respect and understanding. Fort Sill leaders reiterated that effective consultation is not a formality but a two-way dialogue that builds community trust and supports shared stewardship of historical and environmental resources.

“Today’s meeting is an example of not giving up,” Emhoolah added. “Tomorrow’s coming, and we can still do something wonderful tomorrow.”

These efforts reflect the Army’s People First approach and the Partnerships Line of Effort within FCoE, which seeks to strengthen collaboration between military, tribal and local communities.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Tribal Consultation underscored Fort Sill’s dedication to maintaining meaningful relationships with tribal nations, ensuring cultural preservation remains a shared responsibility. By honoring tradition while supporting progress, Fort Sill continues to model how the Army’s People and Partnerships priorities translate into real, lasting impact.

“Our shared history binds us and our shared future depends on continued dialogue,” said Fritz. “Fort Sill remains committed to preserving the past while building partnerships that move us forward.”