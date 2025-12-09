When the Squadron Commander Is Also on the Schedule

Courtesy Photo | In a recent push to reinvigorate operational readiness across the U.S. Air Force,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In a recent push to reinvigorate operational readiness across the U.S. Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach urged leaders in flying units to "step to the jet again," emphasizing the need for commanders to maintain active flying status to build credibility, lead from the front, and sharpen warfighting skills. At Ebbing Air National Guard Base, this directive feels more like affirmation than revelation. Two commanders, Lt. Col. Joshua and Lt. Col. Jonathon, share how their ongoing commitment to the flying not only aligns with the CSAF's vision but has long been a cornerstone of their unit's culture. For these commanders, staying airborne isn't a new mandate; it's integral to effective leadership. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – In a recent push to reinvigorate operational readiness across the U.S. Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach urged leaders in flying units to "step to the jet again," emphasizing the need for commanders to maintain active flying status to build credibility, lead from the front, and sharpen warfighting skills.



At Ebbing Air National Guard Base, this directive feels more like affirmation than revelation. Two commanders, Lt. Col. Joshua and Lt. Col. Jonathon, share how their ongoing commitment to the flying not only aligns with the CSAF's vision but has long been a cornerstone of their unit's culture. For these commanders, staying airborne isn't a new mandate; it's integral to effective leadership.



For Lt. Col. Joshua, climbing into the seat isn’t just to maintain currency, it's an operational necessity.



“When I am in the seat, I can see those friction points from the support side or identify superior performers when situations get challenging," he said.



This hands-on approach lets him spot gaps in communication, maintenance and training, and fix them before they affect combat operations.



Lt. Col. Jonathon sees it as proof of commitment.



"It shows the mission personnel that I care enough for the mission to maintain my relevance as a pilot," he said.



He's observed positive responses in morale among those who notice his presence on flight currency reports, though he acknowledges the challenge of balancing administrative duties with cockpit time.



"The schedule requests and requirements for a commander do not often leave a lot of excess time and require deliberate time management," Lt. Col. Jonathon added.



Adapting "leading from the front" to remotely piloted operations might look different but matters just as much.



"We are critical in certain operations, putting our teams ‘on the front’ long before fighters, bombers, or tanker aircraft arrive," Lt. Col. Joshua said. “This often requires our teams to forge the standards in new areas and develop the best practices so our manned assets can roll in and accomplish their missions. Being willing to demonstrate you are up to the challenge of new airspace, a new procedure, a new tactic…it helps give confidence to the younger aircrew to be mission minded.”



Lt. Col. Jonathon stressed the need for proficiency to justify recommendations as well.



"Without recency in flight, I have an uphill battle to justify my recommendations for mission execution. Maintaining currency also provides me an opportunity to engage with current line flyers and gain insight on their perspective for daily operations.”



Lt. Col. Joshua noted that the 188th Operations Group (OG) prioritizes putting its commanders on the schedule, keeping them sharp to ensure mission success.



"As a flying unit commander, you must be an expert aviator. Being an expert aviator helps build credibility,” said Lt. Col. Joshua. “Credibility helps when you need to make critical decisions because your team is more likely to trust your judgment."



Lt. Col. Jonathon's advice was concise: "Command opportunities should not be viewed as a closed-door leadership role that slowly loses the connection to the mission that you are leading. You will provide more benefit to your people by being connected to the foundational capability that you have been assigned.



At the 188th Wing, the CSAF's call to fly again isn't a pivot – it's a validation of a longstanding ethos. These commanders prove that staying in the seat isn't just about altitude; it's about trust, readiness, and elevating the entire force.