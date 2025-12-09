Coast Guard begins Ice Breaking operations Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dec. 10, 2025 Justin Bravatto 906-635-3299

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes commenced Operation Taconite at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 10, to prevent newly formed ice from hindering commercial traffic.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR (WLB 206) is assigned to manage the ice breaking needs of western Lake Superior, specifically the twin ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin. As ice coverage expands, U.S. Coast Guard officials will assign additional icebreakers.

Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation. The operation encompasses Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac and the Georgian Bay.

Various commercial waterways may close after due consideration is given to the protection of the marine environment, the need for cross-channel traffic such as ferries and the safety of the island residents, who during their daily business use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.

The implementation of Operation Taconite places additional movement criteria on commercial vessels transiting the area of operation. These measures may include restricting tanker transits to daylight in the presence of ice, reducing speeds by 2 miles per hour in specified locations to reduce incidental ice breaking, and requiring additional voice and position reporting points throughout the operation’s area of responsibility.

The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay clear from shipping channels.

For more information, contact the U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

