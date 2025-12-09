Mission Driven, People Powered - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joel Barnes

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joel Barnes, the Lead Petty Officer for the Navy Medicine Training Support Command’s (NMTSC) Advanced Radiographer Program, Detachment Portsmouth. Barnes recently received the 2025 Military Citizen of the Year for Hampton Roads award. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is mission driven and people powered. Today, we highlight Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joel Barnes, the Lead Petty Officer for the Navy Medicine Training Support Command’s (NMTSC) Advanced Radiographer Program, Detachment Portsmouth.



Barnes recently received the 2025 Military Citizen of the Year for Hampton Roads award. In a recent interview, he discussed his career achievements and his vital support for the NMFDC and NMTSC missions.



Q: Why did you join the Navy?

A: I joined the Navy to serve my country, further my education and provide for my growing family. It has been a blessing to serve the past 14 years, and the Navy has provided me with an abundance of opportunities to advance my education, grow as a leader and appreciate the value of teamwork.



Q: Why did you pick your career field?

A: I have always had an interest in the medical field and enjoy helping others. When I first went to the recruiter, I wanted to be an x-ray tech. I was fortunate enough to attend Advanced Radiographer school following Corps school.



Q: What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

A: I love that the Radiology field has many opportunities to specialize and continue one’s education. Radiology plays an intricate role in diagnosing patients, ensuring they receive the proper treatment plan. I am motivated to cultivate my love for the radiology field in my students by challenging them to be the subject matter experts and fostering a deep sense of pride in the profession.



Q: How does what you and/or your team do support the Force Development, Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

A: Our detachment strives to prepare our techs for worldwide assignments by achieving a 99% PFA pass rate, Sailor 360 team building exercises and ship tours. The NMTSC Detachment Portsmouth Advanced Radiography Program has incorporated 4 additional civilian clinical sites, providing a wide patient demographic and an opportunity to work in varying treatment facilities.



Q: How did it feel to receive the MCOY award?

A: It was a surprise and an honor to receive the Military Citizen of the Year for Hampton Roads. I give credit to my leadership and fellow staff at the detachment. Without their support and encouragement, I would not have received the award.