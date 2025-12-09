Photo By Dustin Senger | William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director at Blount Island Command,...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director at Blount Island Command, explains critical maintenance needs to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lee Meyer, director of expeditionary warfare on the Navy chief of naval operations' staff (OPNAV N95), during a tour Dec. 8, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Blount Island Leaders Discuss Ship-to-Shore Needs for Long-Term Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Lee Meyer, director of expeditionary warfare on the Navy chief of naval operations' staff (OPNAV N95), visited Blount Island Command leadership Dec. 8 to discuss improving ship-to-shore systems and enhancing fleet readiness.



The stop was part of Meyer’s broader assessment of shipyard capabilities and modernization efforts across the fleet. Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, strategically located in northeast Florida with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, serves as a military-led, civilian-operated power-projection platform supporting afloat and ashore Marine Corps prepositioning programs worldwide.



Spanning more than 1,200 acres, the facility features a private 1,000-foot marine slipway, alongside its Navy Point complex for staging, maintaining, upgrading and deploying naval equipment.



“We have a very capable team here on Blount Island, and we’re up to the challenge,” said William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director at Blount Island Command, who manages nearly $1 billion in assets, including watercraft and civil engineering equipment across 26 acres.



“Creativity and resourcefulness drive everything we do—we maximize every dollar and innovate wherever possible,” Fish said, detailing the challenges of sustaining a fleet that supports global operations.



During a tour of equipment at Navy Point, Meyer underscored the need for faster maintenance cycles and explored ways to streamline processes. He also inquired about training proficiency with the Improved Navy Lighterage System, emphasizing the importance of leveraging Blount Island’s expertise.



Fish emphasized the importance of maintaining INLS readiness, citing the system’s unparalleled ability to move large volumes of cargo and personnel. He explained that reductions in contracted support and maintenance funding have led to increased deferred repairs.



Despite pressures, Fish and other leaders highlighted the resilience of Blount Island’s team—service members, civilians and contractors—who continue to keep critical capabilities operational worldwide, often innovating to maintain equipment availability across the global prepositioning network.



Meyer encouraged candid discussions about maintenance challenges and emphasized that the command’s extensive experience should guide resource prioritization. He urged leadership to define the requirements for combat surge-ready assets in 30-, 60- and 90-day increments.



Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, reinforced that continued investment in lighterage and connector systems is integral to modernizing a globally deployed force and maintaining the Marine Corps' edge. The Navy recently announced a medium landing ship design selection as an example of a wider departmental effort to modernize connector capabilities in a fiscally disciplined way.



“We’re always working hard to stretch every dollar and find ways to integrate investments efficiently to ensure long-term readiness,” Merles said.



“Modernization isn’t just about acquiring new equipment—it’s about extending the life of our existing capabilities, as bridges to the future.”