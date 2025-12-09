Sweet tradition delivers cheer to Robins Airmen

Photo By Lauren Boggs | Volunteers deliver a package of cookies to an Airman living at Robins Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Boggs | Volunteers deliver a package of cookies to an Airman living at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, during the annual Airman Cookie Drive, Dec. 5, 2025. The Robins Spouses’ Club organized the event to bring some cheer to Airmen. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

After a year of dedication to the mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Airmen received some sweets and cheer thanks to base and community volunteers during the Robins Spouses’ Club’s annual Airman Cookie Drive Dec. 5, 2025.

The drive was a major collaborative effort among base and community partners. RSC worked alongside Robins AFB’s First Sergeants, the 78th Force Support Squadron, Military & Family Readiness Center, and Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center.

Bakers from across the community were invited to drop off their homemade cookies at the Heritage Club or the Georgia VECTR Center. From there, the team of volunteers collected, packaged and delivered over 5,800 cookies to Airmen across the base.

Master Sgt. William Smith, 728th Battle Management Control Squadron first sergeant, said the partnerships on and off base are critical when it comes to supporting Airmen at Robins AFB.

“Without the spouses, other first sergeants, leadership and all of the volunteers who donated their time, we wouldn’t have been able to gather the number of cookies that we did to be able to give a whole boxful to every Airman,” said Smith.

The long-standing tradition is more than just a sweet treat. It’s a way to support Airmen during the holiday season, a time that can bring added stress or feelings of homesickness.

“As a young, active-duty Airman back in the day, I was away from home for the first time ever at Christmas and got some cookies,” said Alex Cardenas, RSC president. “Now, we’re paying it forward to the younger generation to help them feel at home during the holiday season.”

Smith says the cookie drive is a simple gesture to show appreciation and remind Airmen that they are a valued part of the Team Robins family.

“We participate to make sure that our Airmen know there are people here that care about them,” said Smith. “Ultimately, we want them to feel supported and connected to the team.”

The RSC Airman Cookie Drive is just one of many events meant to foster a sense of community for Team Robins during the season. The 78th FSS’s Jingle Bell 5K, Winter Market and tree lighting are all coming up Dec. 12, 2025.