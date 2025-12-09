Grissom EOD unit responds to off-base accident involving munitions Your browser does not support the audio element.

Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., -- The Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit assigned to the 434th Civil Engineering Squadron here, responded to a vehicle accident that occurred off-base, South of Indianapolis on I-65.



The vehicle was transporting 155 HE artillery munitions to a storage facility when a brake fire occurred. The driver followed all safety procedures. Once on-scene, The EOD unit determined the munitions were undamaged and safe to continue with transport.



“This is completely normal for them to transport munitions this way,” said Senior Master Sgt. Justin Krautkremer. “When the military does transport, they do so in accordance with the Department of Transportation rules and regulations. So, everything is safe to ship. It’s put into a shipping configuration, which means that it’s extremely unlikely that any accidents would occur.”



In accordance with safety procedures, a 2,000 ft. cordon was established, and the highway was closed both ways.



“We weren’t sure what we were dealing with at the time, but we assumed the worst-case scenario," said Krautkremer. "In the end, this turned out to be a great exercise for us. We don’t usually get responses that are this large in potential scope, and I think everything went extremely well. Coordination between all agencies was excellent."





