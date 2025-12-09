Photo By Cpl. Noah Martinez | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jacob Gothro with Combat Logistics Battalion 15,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Noah Martinez | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jacob Gothro with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), prepares triple-strand concertina wire for reinforcement of the southern border barrier in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Historic Border Security Milestone: Largest C-wire Delivery, Emplacement in U.S. Territorial History in Partnership with CBP

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.—In close coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) is conducting the largest Concertina wire (C-wire) emplacement in U.S. territorial history. This operation began at the direction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Northern Command, supporting the U.S. Border Patrol in the ongoing mission to secure the Southern Border, deter unlawful crossings and safeguard American communities. Between late October and November 2025, 43,000 rolls of C-wire were delivered and staged across all nine CBP sectors spanning the Southern Border. Border Patrol identified key areas where the C-wire is most needed to deter illegal movement across the U.S.-Mexico border. “This monumental effort is yet another key step in our enduring commitment to national security,” said Chief Blaine Bennett, Deputy Commander for CBP, JTF-SB. "The historic speed, scale, and coordination of this effort reflect the dedication of the interagency approach to this issue.” JTF-SB service members and CBP personnel will continue to strategically emplace the C-wire. Helicopters from the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade continue assisting the operation by delivering these materials into areas impassable for vehicles. “The JTF-Southern Border’s operations and partnership with U.S. Border Patrol are laser-focused on achieving all-domain control of our border,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, JTF-SB Deputy Commander for Operations. “Activities like reinforcing the border barriers and emplacing obstacles in areas without a border wall demonstrate our tireless commitment to this mission and support for federal agency partners.” The result will eventually be fortified stretches of C-wire spanning hundreds of miles along critical areas —setting a record for the largest such emplacement on U.S. territory.

