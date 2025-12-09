HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On Dec. 13, commissaries honor National Guard’s 389-year legacy

Courtesy Photo | Guard and reserve members and their families shop at a Defense Commissary Agency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Guard and reserve members and their families shop at a Defense Commissary Agency case-lot sale at the North Carolina Air National Guard base of 145th Airlift Wing, held in Charlotte, North Carolina in April 2008. (U.S. Army photo/Margaret McKenzie) see less | View Image Page

By Tamara Eastman, DeCA historian



FORT LEE, Va. – On Dec. 13, 1636, the Massachusetts Colony created an organized militia that would eventually become today’s National Guard (https://www.nationalguard.mil/).



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is honored to deliver the commissary benefit to members of the Army National Guard, Air Guard and their family members, said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“We honor the 389-year legacy of the National Guard, and we want our guardsmen to know we celebrate them every day by delivering the commissary benefit they’ve earned,” Rivers said. “Commissaries exist to provide the Guard community the valued products they need at the lowest price possible – all while helping them boost their financial and food security with at least 25 percent savings on their groceries.”



The National Guard responds to emergencies such as wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters, and they are a vital component of the United States military. The Guard also helps with law enforcement, is the chief combat reserve for the Army and Air Force and can be deployed at any time for overseas missions.



Before the United States became a nation, the precursor to the Army National Guard began when the Massachusetts Colony created an organized militia on Dec. 13, 1636. The Army Reserve can trace its roots to the French & Indian War (1754-1763).



As their role in the American military has grown, guardsmen’s access to commissaries has also increased. Members of the Guard and Reserve have traditionally had limited access to commissaries when they were on active duty, two weeks out of each year. In November 1986 the Guard received authorization for 12 commissary shopping days each year in addition to privileges during their two weeks of active duty.



In 1990, Congress and the Department of Defense decided to consolidate the separate service commissaries under the Defense Commissary Agency, which formed on Oct. 1, 1991.



The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of FY 1998 increased the commissary privileges from 12 to 14 visits per year for selected Guard, Reserves and Reserve retirees under 60 years of age. This change reflected the important role Reserve component troops were assigned in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.



On Oct. 1, 2003, members of the Guard and Reserve were authorized full-time commissary shopping privileges by the NDAA of FY 2004.



In 2008, DeCA received funding for Guard and Reserve on-site sales that brought truckload and case lot events to geographically remote reservists and their families. The sales events took place in warehouses, aircraft hangars, armories, tents in parking lots and even the back ends of semitrailers on Guard and Reserve bases across the United States.



Today, commissaries offer modern conveniences such as online ordering and pickup with Commissary CLICK2GO®, self-checkout registers, digital coupons, sushi bars, hot foods, deli/bakeries, gift cards and even dietitian-approved resources to help identify healthy food in the stores.



“As the National Guard continues its legacy of service, we will keep providing guardsmen and their families – along with all of our eligible patrons – superior customer service and the items they want at the best possible savings,” Rivers said. “By using the commissary benefit they’ve earned, guardsmen can save thousands of dollars annually on their purchases in comparison to similar products at commercial stores.”

